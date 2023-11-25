Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 55, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 55th match of WBBL 2023 is slated for Sunday, November 26, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, featuring a matchup between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women.

Currently ranked fifth in the points table, Hobart Hurricanes have six wins and as many losses in the WBBL 2023. They secured a commanding 93-run victory iIn their previous game against Melbourne Renegades. Lizelle Lee, who scored a century off 53 balls, was named the Player of the Match (PoTM).

Batting first, Hurricanes posted a total of 212 runs, with Lee contributing 101, supported by Nicola Carey's 24 and Heather Graham's unbeaten 55. In reply, Renegades were dismissed for 119. Maisy Gibson claimed four wickets, Amy Smith secured three, while Shabnim Ismail and Nicola Carey took two and one wicket(s) respectively.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers currently lead the table with 20 points. They secured a five-wicket victory over Perth Scorchers, with Darcie Brown earning the Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul.

Strikers bowled out Scorchers for 104 in 19.4 overs. Brown was backed by Amanda-Jade Wellington and Danielle Gibson, both taking two wickets. Megan Schutt and skipper Tahlia McGrath also picked one wicket each.

In reply, Madeline Penna top-scored with an unbeaten 31, and with contributions from the rest of the batting order, they successfully chased down the target in the 15th over, losing five wickets in the process.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 55, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, Sunday, 04:40 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Records

Adelaide Strikers Women hold a distinct advantage in the head-to-head record against Hobart Hurricanes Women, winning 11 out of 16 matches. On the other hand, the Hurricanes have secured only four victories, including one in this season by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 16

Hobart Hurricanes won: 4

Adelaide Strikers won: 11

No Result: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is renowned for being a favorable batting wicket, and as the game progresses, spinners tend to play a significant role. The average first innings score on this pitch is around 160.

In the last WBBL game held at this venue, both teams managed to score 145+. Notably, only seven wickets were taken by the bowlers, highlighting the batsman-friendly nature of the pitch.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

On Sunday, the weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 10:00 am (local time) is expected to be sunny with a temperature of 26°C. The forecast indicates a 15% chance of precipitation, a humidity level of 56% and a gentle breeze at 11 km/h.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Adelaide Strikers Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction

Adelaide Strikers have dominated Hobart Hurricanes in the head-to-head matches. Hurricanes secured their fourth head-to-head win this season. However, considering the current form of the Strikers, they are expected to have the upper hand in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website