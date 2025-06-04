Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After two successful seasons of the Maharashtra Premier League, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 from June 5 to June 14.

The MCA International Stadium in Pune will host all 13 games of the tournament, including an all-important final on Saturday, June 14. Solapur Smashers, Pune Warriors, Ratnagiri Jets and Raigad Royals are the four teams taking part in the competition.

Solapur Smashers will square off against the Pune Warriors in the opening game, while the Ratnagiri Jets will be up against the Raigad Royals in the next game. Both matches will take place on Thursday, June 5, at 9:30 AM and 7:00 PM, respectively.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format with all four teams facing the other three teams twice in the league stage. The top two teams in the points table after 12 league games will qualify for the final, scheduled to take place on June 14.

All four participating teams got a chance to sign one icon player before the Women's Maharashtra Premier League Auction. The Ratnagiri Jets signed the vice-captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Smriti Mandhana, as its icon player for the next three seasons.

Kiran Navgire, Anuja Patil, and Ishwari Awasare were also signed as icon players by Raigad Royals, Pune Warriors, and Solapur Smashers, respectively.

Apart from these icon players, Tejal Hasabnis (4.4L), Shweta Mane (4.2L), and Mukta Magre (4L) were some of the top buys during the Women's Maharashtra Premier League.

Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, June 5

Match 1: Solapur Smashers Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 9:30 AM

Match 2: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Raigad Royals Women, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 3: Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 9:30 AM

Match 4: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 5: Solapur Smashers Women vs Raigad Royals Women, 9:30 AM

Match 6: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 2:00 PM

Monday, June 9

Match 7: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women, 2:00 PM

Match 8: Raigad Royals Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 11

Match 9: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 9:30 AM

Match 10: Solapur Smashers Women vs Raigad Royals Women, 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 12

Match 11: Solapur Smashers Women vs Pune Warriors Women, 9:30 AM

Match 12: Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Raigad Royals Women, 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 14

Final: TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 will be available on Jio Hotstar. Fans can also tune into Star Sports 2 for live telecast of the tournament.

Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Full Squads

Solapur Smashers Women

Aachal Agarwal, Ishwari Savkar, Navya Dubey, Tejal Hasabnis, Ishwari Awasare, Krishi Thakkar, Mukta Magre, Sanika Patil, Shalmali Kshatriya, Swanjali Muley, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Mayuri Thorat, Aarti Kedar, Ekta Nangude, Gayatri Survase, Nikita Singh, Sakshi Waghmode, Samruddhi Banawane

Pune Warriors Women

Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Shweta Mane, Simran Dabas, Suhani Kahandal, Abhilasha Patil, Akshaya Jadhav, Anuja Patil, Chinmayee Borphale, Khushi Mulla, Pranjali Pise, Samruddhi Dale, Shivanshi Kapoor, Shweta Sawant, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Vaishanvi Shinde, Ishita Khale, Neeti Agarwal, Rishita Saikar, Sejal Sutar, Soumyalata Birajdar

Ratnagiri Jets Women

Anushree Swami, Charmy Gawai, Dnyanda Nikam, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Grisha Kataria, Nandini Sonawane, Rasika Shinde, Smriti Mandhana, Aaradhya Chaudhari, Bhakti Mirajkar, Gautami Naik, Janhavi Bokade, Nidhi Shambhwani, Prerna Sawant, Priya Kokare, Priyanka Ghodke, Sakshi Kanadi, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Tejashri Nanware, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Bhumi Phalke, Samidha Chougule, Sanjana Waghmode, Srushti Bhoir

Raigad Royals Women

Ayesha Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Sanjivani Pawar, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Ananya Chavan, Mehek Mulla, Mihika Dingankar, Pradnya Veerkar, Yashoda Ghogare, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshani Parrdhi

