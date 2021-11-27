Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Otago Sparks and Central Hinds will lock horns in the second match of Women’s Super Smash at University Oval, Dunedin, on November 28, Sunday.

The Otago Sparks have won the tournament just once so far. They won just three matches and lost seven the previous season, settling for the fifth position. It will be interesting to see how they fare this season.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds finished last season with a wooden spoon after registering just two wins while suffering eight defeats. They would want to add more wins this season without making it too late. The Hinds have won the tournament just once so far.

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Match 2

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Weather Report

With Dunedin having a temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius, it’s pretty cold for a game of cricket. There should be no rain interruption during gametime.

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Pitch Report

Both sides will enjoy the batting conditions on this fresh wicket. Bowlers will have to find good lines and lengths to dismiss batters at crucial intervals.

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Probable XIs

Otago Sparks

Probable XI

Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (c and wk), Millie Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, EJ Carson, Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe

Central Hinds

Probable XI

Emily Cunningham, Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (c), Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Gemma Sims, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Prediction

The Otago Sparks and Central Hinds have a decent enough combination. Both sides will give their best in all three departments. However, the Otago Sparks seem to be having a fair advantage in the batting department and are thus expected to come out on top.

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

