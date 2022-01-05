Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Blaze will take on the Otago Sparks in the 21st match of the Women’s Super Smash at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, December 6.

The Blaze, led by Maddy Green, have been in brilliant form in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won all five of their matches, the Blaze are placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 2.600.

In their previous game, the Blaze defeated the Sparks by 66 runs. After electing to bat first, the Blaze put up a massive score of 157 for seven on the board.

Amelia Kerr top-scored for them with a 56-run knock, laced with six fours. Earlier, it was Georgia Plimmer, who set the tone for the innings with a quickfire 10-ball 19 in the powerplay.

Leigh Kasperek also played a vital 24-run knock. Kate Ebrahim picked up two wickets for the Sparks. Chasing 158, the Sparks were bowled out for 91 in 18.1 overs. Katey Martin scored 40 off 34 and Suzie Bates made 24 runs. But the duo didn’t get much support from others.

Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Kasperek, Amelia Kerr and Xara Jetly picked up two wickets apiece for the Blaze.

Before the defeat, the Sparks were on a six-match winning streak. They are still placed at the top of the points table with a decent net run rate of 0.786.

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks Match Details:

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Match 21, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 6th 2021, Thursday, 03:40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is an excellent one for batting. Short boundaries may not make life any easier for the bowlers. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks Weather Forecast

There are chances of rain around 8 AM, but the weather is expected to stay clear mostly. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze

Probable XI

Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFayden, Jess Kerr, Rebbeca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer

Otago Sparks

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Molly Lee, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Olivia Gain

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks Match Prediction

The Blaze have looked unstoppable so far this season. They also snapped the Sparks’ winning streak.

The Blaze are firm favorites in their next game as well.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze to win this encounter.

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far