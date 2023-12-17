Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the Women's Super Smash, starting on Wednesday, December 19. Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, Northern Brave, Otago Sparks, and Wellington Blaze are the six participating teams.

The competition, initially known as the State League Twenty20 from 2007-08 to 2008-09, has undergone a series of changes. In 2009-10, it was rebranded to New Zealand Cricket Women's T20 and was called Action Cricket T20 from 2010-11 to 2011-12. Subsequently, it was renamed as the NZ Women's T20 Competition from 2012-13 to 2017-18.

Since 2018-19, the tournament has been officially named the Women's Super Smash. Wellington Blaze have won the competition on seven occasions while the Canterbury Magicians have won it six times. Northern Brave is the only side yet to bag a title.

In the last edition, Canterbury Magicians defeated Wellington Blaze by 12 runs in the grand finale. Kate Anderson ended the edition as the leading run-scorer with 536 runs from 12 innings. Medium pacer Gabby Sullivan (21) scalped the most wickets.

Maddy Green has been appointed captain of Auckland Hearts, while Laura Hughes will assume the role of skipper for Canterbury Magicians. Natalie Dodd will guide the Central Hinds with Northern Brave naming Eimear Richardson as their skipper. Otago Sparks will be captained by Felicity Leydon-Davis while Amelia Kerr will continue as the captain of Wellington Blaze.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Tuesday, December 19

Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 9:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 21

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, December 22

Northern Brave vs Central Hinds, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, December 24

Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 2:30 a.m.

Tuesday, December 26

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, December 27

Central Hinds vs Northern Brave, Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 28

Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, December 29

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 30

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, January 1

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 2

Northern Brave vs Wellington Blaze, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 3

Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 4

Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, January 5

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 6

Northern Brave vs Otago Sparks, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 7

Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, January 8

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze, McLean Park, Napier, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 9

Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 6:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 10

Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks, McLean Park, Napier, 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 11

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, January 12

Northern Brave vs Auckland Hearts, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 13

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 14

Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 9:00 a.m.

Monday, January 15

Wellington Blaze vs Northern Brave, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, January 16

Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 18

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Magicians, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7:00 a.m.

Friday, January 19

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, University Oval, Dunedin, 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 20

Auckland Hearts vs Northern Brave, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, January 22

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, January 23

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave, University Oval, Dunedin, 5:00 a.m.

Friday, January 26

Elimination Final, 5:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 28

Final, 5:00 a.m.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live broadcast of the tournament in India.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Full Squads

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green (c and wk), Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Canterbury Magicians

Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Laura Hughes (c and wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Central Hinds

Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Natalie Dodd (c and wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Northern Brave

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carol Agafili, Eve Wolland, Sam Curtis, Eimear Richardson (c), Jess Watkin, Marama Downes, Tash Wakelin, Yasmeen Kareem, Caitlin Gurrey (wk), Holly Topp (wk), Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu

Otago Sparks

Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze

Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr (c), Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly