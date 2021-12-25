Women’s Super Smash, Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Canterbury Magicians will square off against Otago Sparks in the 13th match of the Women’s Super Smash.

Canterbury Magicians have had a mixed run in the competition so far. They currently sit 4th in the points table with two wins and two losses in four games. The Magicians won their last game against the Northern Brave and will look to build on the winning momentum to earn back-to-back wins.

On the other hand, the Otago Sparks have been in rampant form this season so far. They sit 2nd in the league with four wins in four matches. The Sparks will look to extend their unbeaten run and reach the top of the points table with another victory.

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks, 13th Match, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Pitch Report

The wicket is decent enough to bat on, with plenty of runs available for the batters. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with zero chance of rain is predicted in Christchurch on Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Probable XIs

Canterbury Magicians

The Canterbury Magicians defeated the Northern Braves by 16 runs in their last match. Batting first, the Magicians posted a total of 142/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Frances Mackay top-scored with 43 runs, while Amy Satterthwaite contributed 37 runs.

Defending the total, the bowlers did a tremendous job restricting the Northern Braves to 126/8 in 20 overs. Jacinta Savage bagged two wickets with the ball.

Probable XI: Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Laura Hughes (WK), Emma Kench, Jessica Simmons

Otago Sparks

The Otago Sparks defeated Central Hinds by seven wickets in their last match. The Sparks bundled out the Hinds for just 75 runs in 18.1 overs while bowling first. Kate Ebrahim accounted for three wickets, and ME Loe picked up two wickets with the ball.

The batting unit completed the chase without any hiccups in 14 overs to win the game. Opener Polly Inglis top-scored for the Sparks with 27 runs.

Probable XI: Suzie Bates (C), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (WK), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, EJ Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, ME Loe

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks Match Prediction

Canterbury Magicians have blown hot and cold so far in the tournament as they are yet to win two consecutive matches. The Otago Sparks, at the same time, have looked unstoppable. The Magicians will have to give more than their 100% to trouble the Sparks.

Prediction: Otago Sparks are likely to win this contest.

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks live telecast details

and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

