Women's Super Smash, Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Central Hinds will square off against Auckland Hearts in the 14th match of the Women’s Super Smash at Fitzherbert Park.

Central Hinds are having a nightmare of a season so far as they are yet to win a game. They languish at the bottom of the points table with four losses in four matches.

The Hinds will desperately search for a win here as another loss will take them out of the playoff race.

Auckland Hearts have had a decent start to their campaign. They sit third in the points table with two wins and a single loss in three matches.

Auckland Hearts began with two back-to-back wins but lost their third game and will now be looking to bounce back with a win.

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts Match Details

Match: Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts, 14th Match, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts Pitch Report

It is a sporting wicket with plenty of runs available for the batters. However, the pacers will also get enough assistance from the wicket.

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts Weather Forecast

A cloudy day with a 10% chance of rain is predicted in Palmerston North on Monday. While the humidity will be on the higher side at 68%, the temperature level will hover between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts Probable XIs

Central Hinds

The Otago Sparks completely demolished the Central Hinds by seven wickets in the last game. Batting first, the Hinds were blown away by the Sparks for 75 in 18.1 overs. Only three batters reached double figures for the Hinds.

While the bowling couldn’t do much defending such a low total, Jess Watkin and Ocean Bartlett returned with one wicket each.

Probable XI: NC Dodd (WK), JM Watkin (C), GK Atkinson, MJ Greig, HM Rowe, KA Tomlinson, RA Mair, EG Cunningham, OJS Bartlett, MJ Hansen, CL Green

Auckland Hearts

Auckland Hearts lost their last game to the Wellington Blaze by 40 runs in their last match. Batting first, Wellington Blaze posted 143/5 in 20 overs and Holly Huddleston bagged two wickets for Hearts.

However, their batting failed to turn up during the chase, and Hearts could only manage 103/8 in 20 overs. Bella Armstrong top-scored for Hearts with 31 runs.

Probable XI: AM Peterson, LR Down (C), BG Armstrong, KT Perkins, HR Huddleston, AN Kelly, IC Gaze (WK), S Shahri, JEI Prasad, MM Penfold, FC Jonas

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts Match Prediction

Before losing the last game, Auckland Hearts played some quality cricket in the tournament, and they will be looking to find their mojo back.

At the same time, Central Hinds are looking battered and bruised. A comeback from here looks like a distant possibility for them.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts are likely to win this contest.

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Jess Watkin to finish her spell with a three-wicket haul? Yes No 3 votes so far