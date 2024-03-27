Women's U-19 Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Under-19 teams from Australia and England will tour Sri Lanka for a six-match T20 series. The T20 series will be followed up by a three-match one-day series. The T20 series is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 28.

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the first game of the series. Each team will face the other two teams twice in the series. All six matches will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The last match of the series will take place on Wednesday, April 3, between Sri Lanka and England.

The Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-player squad for this series. Manudi Nanayakkara has been appointed as the captain while Rashmika Sewwandi will serve as her deputy.

England have named a strong 15-player squad consisting of several players who were a part of the inaugural Women's Under-19s T20 World Cup team. Chris Guest has been appointed the head coach of the team. Courtney Winfield-Hill and Darren Franklin have been appointed as the assistant coaches.

The Youth Selection Panel and State Talent Managers have picked a 15-player squad for the Australian team for this series. The squad was picked based on performance in the Lanning vs Perry Series and Under-19 National Championships last year.

The team will be coached by Kristen Beams. Jenny Gunn and Lachlan Stevens are the two assistant coaches selected by the panel for this series.

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, March 28

Match 1 - Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs Australia Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Friday, March 29

Match 2 - Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Saturday, March 30

Match 3 - Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 4 - Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs Australia Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Tuesday, April 2

Match 5 - Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Wednesday, April 3

Match 6 - England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19, 02:00 PM

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Under-19

Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi (vc), Sanjana Kavindi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Shashini Gimhani, Rismi Sanjana, Dewmi Vihanga, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Rashmi Nethranjali, Dahami Sanethma, Vishmi Savindi, Ashani Kaushalya, Yasanthi Nimanthika, Nethmi Senarathna, Hiruni Hansika, Chamodi Praboda.

Australia Under-19

Amy Hunter, Amy Smith, Bonnie Berry, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Hasrat Gill, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Lucy Finn, Lucy Hamilton, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Sienna Eve, Tegan Williamson.

England Under-19

Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Jodi Grewock, Josie Groves, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Ava Lee, Abi Norgrove, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Mary Taylor, Erin Taylor, Maddie Ward

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!