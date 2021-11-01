Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22:  Full schedule, squads and match timings in IST

The BCCI has been actively investing in women’s cricket in India and we can witness the same in the FTP schedule. After a top-class performance by U19 girls in an inter-state U19 one-day tournament, the BCCI has now come up with the Women’s U19 One Day Challenger Trophy for the 2021-22 season.

A total of four teams will participate in the tournament — India A, India B, India C and India D. Each team will play two matches, with the top two teams taking part in the grand final.

Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Anushka Sharma, KE Dayana, and Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj will lead the four teams respectively. All matches of the tournament will be played at two venues in Jaipur.

Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22: Schedule (Timings in IST)

November 2, Tuesday

India A vs India B, 9:00 AM

India C vs India D, 9:00 AM

November 3, Wednesday

India B vs India C, 9:00 AM

India A vs India D, 9:00 AM

November 5, Friday

India A vs India C, 9:00 AM

India B vs India D, 9:00 AM

November 7, Sunday

TBD vs TBD, 9:00 AM

Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22: Squads

India A

Srilekha Sumanta Roy, Chandasi Krishnamurthy J S, Tanisha Bimal Das Das, Roshini Natarajan Rajasekaran, Ambika Kailash Watade, Soumya Mukul Verma, Titas Ranadeep Sadhu, Muskan Sogi Harmesh Sabanal Lal, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Nirmiti Omyaneshwar Rane, Roshni Kiran Kumar, Savali Sunil Kolambkar, Mitali Shreeram S, Ishwari Mahesh Savkar

India B

Nancy Ashish Sharma, Nallapureddy Chandra Sekhar Shree Charani, Jintimani Nakul Kalita, Nandini Unesh Kumar Kashyap, Sanika Vinod Chalke, Shushanthika Chandra Sekar, Pragati Pramod Singh, Sonam Mukesh Yadav, Shikha Yogesh Kumar, Anushka Brijmohan Sharma, Dikcha Feroj Gurung, Gongadi V Trisha, Sakshi Ramesh Joshi, Mamatha Veerappa Madiwala

India C

Falak Mohd Nasir Naz, Janki Ajaybhai Rathod, Aarahana Dinesh Bisht, Pooja Lekh Raj, Prerana Gidnalli Rajesh, Naini Vijay Rajput, Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap, Sakshi Satish Thakur, Bawandeep Pradeep Singh Kaur, Mithila Radhakrishnan Vinod, Kancharakunta Emrald Dayana, Minakshi T Trilok Chand, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Soumya Manish Tiwari

India D

Soniya Rajpal Mendhiya, Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Neha Inderjeet Sharma, Shivali Vinod Kumari, S Kishan Kumar, Aachal Nilkanth Valanju, Hrishita Niladri Basu, Shweta Hanumant Sawant, Vinny Suzan Peka J, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj, Khushnawal Jasbir Kaur, Gulshan Hasim Ali, Kashvee Sudesh Gautam, Daliparti Prem Satsangi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee