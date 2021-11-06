Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India B U19 vs India D U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India B U19 Women take on the India D U19 Women in the final of the Women’s U19 Challengers Trophy at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.
India B have won all their matches heading into the final. They got past India A U19 Women in their first match by 92 runs, which was followed by a 80-run victory over India C U19 Women in their second match.
India B breezed past India D U19 Women in their previous face-off. In that match, G Trisha (112-ball 54) and Shikha (65-ball 40) were the top performers with the bat for India B. Skipper Anushka Sharma (1/28) and Jintimani Kalita (1/11) were clinical with the ball in hand.
India D U19 Women, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches heading into the final. They got past India C U19 Women in their first match by two wickets and extended their winning streak when they met India A U19 Women. India D registered a five-wicket win over the India A U19 Women in their second match. However, they failed to cross the finish line against India B U19 Women after that.
In the encounter against India B, Neelam was the top scorer for India D with a 106-ball 71. Raghvi was the star with the ball in hand with figures of 4/14, ensuring that India B did not have an easy time during the 167-run chase.
India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Match Details
Match: India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women, Women’s U19 Challengers Trophy.
Date: 7th November 2021, Sunday.
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.
India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Weather Report
Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of the matchday, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius.
India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Pitch Report
The KL Saini Ground has a good cricketing surface. Both the batters as well as the bowlers are likely to be offered a decent amount of assistance. We can expect an evenly-fought contest.
India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Probable XIs
India B U19 Women: G Trisha, Anushka Sharma (c), C Sushantika, Mamatha, Shikha, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Pragati Singh, Jintimani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Dikcha, N R Shree Charani.
India D U19 Women: Neha Sharma, Shweta Sawant, Sonia Mendhiya, Neelam (c), AK Garg, Raghvi, P Vinny Suzan, Hrishta Basu, Gulshan Ali, Khushi Chahal.
India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Match Prediction
ALSO READArticle Continues below
India B U19 Women are a stable side and have found their winning combination early in the tournament. They are expected to finish on top in this encounter.
Q. Anushka Sharma to pick up 3 or more wickets?
Yes
No