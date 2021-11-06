Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India B U19 vs India D U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India B U19 Women take on the India D U19 Women in the final of the Women’s U19 Challengers Trophy at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

India B have won all their matches heading into the final. They got past India A U19 Women in their first match by 92 runs, which was followed by a 80-run victory over India C U19 Women in their second match.

India B breezed past India D U19 Women in their previous face-off. In that match, G Trisha (112-ball 54) and Shikha (65-ball 40) were the top performers with the bat for India B. Skipper Anushka Sharma (1/28) and Jintimani Kalita (1/11) were clinical with the ball in hand.

India D U19 Women, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches heading into the final. They got past India C U19 Women in their first match by two wickets and extended their winning streak when they met India A U19 Women. India D registered a five-wicket win over the India A U19 Women in their second match. However, they failed to cross the finish line against India B U19 Women after that.

In the encounter against India B, Neelam was the top scorer for India D with a 106-ball 71. Raghvi was the star with the ball in hand with figures of 4/14, ensuring that India B did not have an easy time during the 167-run chase.

India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Match Details

Match: India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women, Women’s U19 Challengers Trophy.

Date: 7th November 2021, Sunday.

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of the matchday, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius.

India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Pitch Report

The KL Saini Ground has a good cricketing surface. Both the batters as well as the bowlers are likely to be offered a decent amount of assistance. We can expect an evenly-fought contest.

India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Probable XIs

India B U19 Women: G Trisha, Anushka Sharma (c), C Sushantika, Mamatha, Shikha, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Pragati Singh, Jintimani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Dikcha, N R Shree Charani.

India D U19 Women: Neha Sharma, Shweta Sawant, Sonia Mendhiya, Neelam (c), AK Garg, Raghvi, P Vinny Suzan, Hrishta Basu, Gulshan Ali, Khushi Chahal.

India B U19 Women vs India D U19 Women Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India B U19 Women are a stable side and have found their winning combination early in the tournament. They are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Anushka Sharma to pick up 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far