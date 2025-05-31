Women's Vitality T20 Blast League 2 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season will be the inaugural edition of the tournament. Set to launch from May 29 onwards at the iconic Lord’s in London, the competition will kick off with a match between Middlesex and Sussex Sharks.

The upcoming 2025 season is divided into two parts, with the second league further divided into two groups of five teams each, the North Group and South Group. The five teams set to compete in the North Group are Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northants Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids and Yorkshire Vikings.

Teams like Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex and Sussex Sharks constitute the South Group of the competition. Each team will face their fellow Group competitors twice in a double round-robin format. The top two sides from each group will advance into the semifinals, set to be played on July 26.

Notably, the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast season itself serves as a successor to the now-defunct Charlotte Edwards Cup. As many as 40 fixtures (20 from each group) will constitute the overall opening round segment of League 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding League 2 of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season:

Women's Vitality T20 Blast League 2 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

North Group

Sunday, June 1

Match 1 – Northants Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes, County Ground Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 2 – Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire Falcons, Headingley, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 3 – Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons, New Road, 3:00 PM

Match 4 – Worcestershire Rapids vs Northants Steelbacks, New Road, 7:00 PM

Match 5 – Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes, Headingley, 3:30 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 6 – Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids, Grace Road, 4:30 PM

Match 7 – Northants Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons, County Ground Northampton, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 21

Match 8 – Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire Vikings, County Ground Derby, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 27

Match 9 – Leicestershire Foxes vs Northants Steelbacks, Grace Road, 10:00 PM

Match 10 – Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire Rapids, Headingley, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 28

Match 11 – Derbyshire Falcons vs Worcestershire Rapids, Queen’s Park, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 12 – Northants Steelbacks vs Yorkshire Vikings, Town Ground, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 13 – Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons, Grace Road, 7:00 PM

Match 14 – Northants Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids, County Ground Northampton, 3:30 PM

Sunday, July 13

Match 15 – Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes, New Road, 3:00 PM

Match 16 – Yorkshire Vikings vs Northants Steelbacks, Headingley, 3:30 PM

Friday, July 18

Match 17 – Derbyshire Falcons vs Northants Steelbacks, County Ground Derby, 7:00 PM

Match 18 – Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings, Grace Road, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 20

Match 19 – Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes, Repton School Ground, 7:00 PM

Match 20 – Worcestershire Rapids vs Yorkshire Vikings, New Road, 7:00 PM

South Group

Thursday, May 29

Match 1 – Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, Lord’s, 6:45 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 2 – Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Merchant Taylors' Ground, 4:30 PM

Match 3 – Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire, County Ground Hove, 4:30 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 4 – Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires, Brunton Memorial Ground, 7:00 PM

Match 5 – Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan, County Ground Hove, 4:30 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 6 – Gloucestershire vs Kent Spitfires, County Ground Bristol, 4:30 PM

Match 7 – Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Colwyn Bay, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 8 – Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Brunton Memorial Ground, 7:00 PM

Match 9 – Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires, County Ground Hove, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 27

Match 10 – Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire, St Lawrence Ground, 7:00 PM

Match 11 – Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks, Newport, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 12 – Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, County Ground Bristol, 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 5

Match 13 – Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex, County Ground Hove, 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 14 – Kent Spitfires vs Glamorgan, St Lawrence Ground, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 13

Match 15 – Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens, 3:30 PM

Match 16 – Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex, St Lawrence Ground, 3:30 PM

Thursday, July 17

Match 17 – Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks, College Ground Cheltenham, 4:00 PM

Friday, July 18

Match 18 – Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires, Sophia Gardens, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 20

Match 19 – Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, College Ground Cheltenham, 7:00 PM

Match 20 – Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks, St Lawrence Ground, 7:00 PM

Finals Day

Saturday, July 26

Semifinal 1 – TBC vs TBC, County Ground Northampton, 3:30 PM

Semifinal 2 – TBC vs TBC, County Ground Northampton, 7:00 PM

Final – TBC vs TBC, County Ground Northampton, 11:15 PM

Women's Vitality T20 Blast League 2 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Several matches of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.

Women's Vitality T20 Blast League 2 2025: Full squads

North Group

Derbyshire Falcons

Adrianna Darlow (c), Natasha Allen, Maria Andrews, Francesca Clarke, Jessica Couser, Rhiannon Knowling Davies, Millie Gray, Pagan Hardwick, Sophia McCollum, Caitlin McDonald, Ellie Nightingale, Harriett Parkin, Megan Pittman, Ella Porter and Lara Shaw

Leicestershire Foxes

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett, Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston and Holly Whitfield

Northants Steelbacks

Gemma Marriott, Anisha Patel, Bella Howarth, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Katherine Speed, Emily Carpenter, Amelia Kemp, Poppy Smart, Beth Ascott, May Drinkell, Bethan Robinson, Alicia Presland and Abby Butcher

Worcestershire Rapids

Chloe Hill, Jess Beach, Sophie Beech, Flora Bertwistle, Clare Boycott, Phoebe Brett, Emily Churms, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Ruby Davis, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Imogen Hill, Amy Maund, Charlotte Roberts, Samadhi Samarakoon and Amy Wheeler

Yorkshire Vikings

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Maddie Ward, Olivia Thomas, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall and Amelia Love

South Group

Glamorgan

Lauren Parfitt, Eve Jackson, Sara Phillips, Bea Ellis, Libby Thomas, Nicole Reid, Georgia Parfitt, Charlotte Scarborough, Daisy Jeanes, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Poppy Walker, Gemma Porter and Emily Burke

Gloucestershire

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story and Bea Willis

Kent Spitfires

Megan Belt, Coco Streets, Laura Bailey, Olivia Barnes, Elsa Barnfather, Zeena Bilal, Jessica Bird, Matilda Callaghan, Ella Darlington, Molly Davis, Amy Gordon, Sydney Gorham, Alice Grant, Jodie Hobson, Isabella James, Genevieve Jeer, Isobel Kirby, Grace Poole, Sophie Singer and Emily Thompson

Middlesex

Saskia Horley, Jenny Blofeld, Rachana Cambampaty, Hannah Davies, Anisha Dissenayake, Artemis Downer, Gayatri Gole, Georgia Irving, Olivia Kibler (wk), Layla Judge, Natasha Miles, Sonali Patel, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Lucy Porter, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul (wk), Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner and Katie Wolfe

Sussex Sharks

Chiara Green, Izzy Collis, Beth Harvey, Lucy Western, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Phoebe Wilkinson, Tia Joseph, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Lewis, Lottie Curling, Kali-Ann Doherty, Regina Suddahazai-Khan, Maya Champion, Faye Mullins, Alice Noakes and Hope Mullins

