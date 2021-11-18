Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, Warm-Up Match 4: Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women will play Netherlands Women in the fourth match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers Warm-ups at the Country Club in Harare on Friday.

Three top-placed teams from the qualifying tournament are set to join hosts New Zealand, along with Australia, England, South Africa, and India at the eight-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in February-March 2022.

Five teams that will finish the next best in the qualifying tournament will join Australia, England, South Africa, India, and New Zealand in a 10-team ICC Women’s Championship for the next three-year cycle.

Zimbabwe Women are placed in Group B while Netherlands Women are placed in Group A.

Both Zimbabwe Women and Netherlands Women earned their places in this tournament during their regional qualifying tournaments. Zimbabwe Women are the hosts and will look to take advantage of the same. They suffered a huge blow as they will miss senior batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.

Zimbabwe Women have had plenty of game time coming into this tournament, which is an added advantage. They have played two ODI series recently against Irish Women and Bangladesh Women, both at home as well.

Netherlands Women last played in August where they participated in the Women's T20 World Cup European region Qualifiers. Netherlands Women will look at this platform as an opportunity to mark themselves on the big stage amongst the big teams.

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women, Warm-up match, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers

Date and Time: November 19, 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Country Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be favorable to both batters and bowlers. It should therefore be an even contest between bat and ball. Teams will fancy having the runs on the board. However, chasing would also be on their minds to get an idea of the behavior of the pitch in the first innings.

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Weather Forecast

The weather is not pleasing for this game. It is expected to rain during the match. Temperatures will range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Precious Marange, Sharne Mary Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura Nomatter Mutasa, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chiyedza Dhururu, Esther Mbofana

Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers (captain), Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Gwen Bloemen, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Babette de Leede

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Match Prediction

Zimbabwe Women seem well prepared having played two series at home. They first played Ireland Women in a four-match series. While they won the first game, they lost the next three, thus losing the series.

They then played Bangladesh Women in a three-match series. Zimbabwe Women ended up losing the series 3-0 as well. However, being in touch and having played at home gives them an advantage.

The Netherlands Women played four matches in Europe's regional qualifying tournament. They won two games and lost as many as well. They have not had enough match practice coming into this tournament.

Zimbabwe Women are likely to come out of this contest with a win.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this match

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

