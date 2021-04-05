Women's All Star T10 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Emirates Hawks will lock horns with the UAE Falcons in a one-off Women's All Star T10 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The match will be played before the D10 Emirates League final. The flagship event is to develop and promote women's cricket in the country. Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, said:

“On behalf of the Board I am very happy to announce the second edition of our Domestic 10-over tournament, the Emirates D10, and we are extremely excited to bring our talented women’s players into our flagship tournament.”

The exhibition match is an initiative by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and ITW Consulting.

“It is of great importance that such an initiative, aimed at profiling and developing our players and our game, has been well received and supported, and we extend our appreciation to ITW Consulting for their ongoing commitment to the growth of our domestic game," Khalid Al Zarooni added.

The D10 & D20 Emirates Leagues will serve as a selection process of players for the upcoming national team matches as the governing body is looking to attract more female cricketers from the country to take up the sport.

Women's All Star T10 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

April 5, Monday

Emirates Hawks vs UAE Falcons at 9:00 PM

Advertisement

. @fancode #EmiratesD10 strikes a pose TONIGHT 👇🤜 -- 🤛#EmiratesHawks & #UAEFalcons take the stage @sharjahstadium 19:20 (UAE time) where the match will be broadcast LIVE across the globe 📺



Excitement is building, get behind & get ready to cheer our #UAE #Cricket girls on! pic.twitter.com/dXkg6cpikr — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) April 5, 2021

Women's All Star T10 2021 Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream the one-off T10 game for fans in India.

Women's All Star T10 2021 Squads

ECB Hawks

Chaya Mughal (c), Archana Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chaturika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish.

ECB Falcons

Kavisha Kumari (c), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh.