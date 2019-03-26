Won't comment on Ashwin Mankading Buttler: Rahane

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Chasing Kings XI Punjabs total of 184, Rajasthan Royals looked like they had it all under control at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. With Jos Buttler taking the attack to the KXIP bowlers, it looked like RR would cruise home before Punjab skipper R. Ashwin Mankaded Buttler. From there on, it all went downhill for the Royals.

Speaking at the end of the game, while Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane did feel that his team should have finished off the match, he also hoped that the match referee would take note of how Ashwin dismissed Buttler.

"We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportingly," he said.

Coming back to the game, Rahane said that the chase should have been completed despite the Mankading episode and that the Punjab bowlers deserved credit for stifling the Royals batsmen.

"I thought we were batting really well. We started off well at the top and then got another good partnership. Later on we needed 39 off 4 overs and we thought that could have been done easily. But KXIP bowled really well in the last three overs. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard," he said.

While the batsmen flattered to deceive, apart from Buttler, Royals pacer Jofra Archer showed great pace and control during the KXIP innings even as Chris Gayle looked to tear into the Royals bowling. And skipper Rahane felt the pacer deserved a special mention for his efforts.

"Definitely, Jofra bowled really well. He was good for us in the last season as well. Jos, we all know how dangerous he is," he said.