World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The World Championship of Legends returns for its second edition. It is scheduled to commence on Friday, July 18, and conclude on Saturday, August 2. Over the period, 18 matches will be played across four iconic venues in England (Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds).

The tournament will feature six sides, as mentioned below, along with their respective captains:

Australia Champions: Brett Lee

Brett Lee India Champions: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh England Champions: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle Pakistan Champions: Mohammed Hafeez

The defending champions, India Champions, clinched the title in the previous edition, defeating Pakistan Champions in the final by five wickets while chasing a target of 156. Ambati Rayudu was named Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century, while Yusuf Pathan earned the Player of the Series accolade for his consistent performances, amassing 221 runs throughout the tournament.

The opening encounter will witness England Champions take on Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the return of cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shahid Afridi, and many more.

The tournament promises high-quality action, nostalgic moments, and fierce competition as former international stars once again showcase their talent on the grand stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

World Championship of Legends 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, July 18

Match 1 - England Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Saturday, July 19

Match 2 - West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Match 3 - England Champions vs Australia Champions, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Sunday, July 20

Match 4 - India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 5 - India Champions vs South Africa Champions, The County Ground, Northampton, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Match 6 - England Champions vs West Indies Champions, The County Ground, Northampton, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Wednesday, July 23

Match 7 - Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, The County Ground, Northampton, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Thursday, July 24

Match 8 - England Champions vs South Africa Champions, Grace Road, Leicestershire, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Friday, July 25

Match 9 - Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, Grace Road, Leicestershire, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Saturday, July 26

Match 10 - India Champions vs Australia Champions, Headingley, Leeds, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Match 11 - Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, Headingley, Leeds, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Sunday, July 27

Match 12 - South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, Headingley, Leeds, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Match 13 - India Champions vs England Champions, Headingley, Leeds, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Tuesday, July 29

Match 14 - Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Grace Road, Leicestershire, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Match 15 - India Champions vs West Indies Champions, Grace Road, Leicestershire, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Thursday, July 31

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 5pm (12:30pm Local Time)

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

Saturday, August 2

Final - TBC vs TBC, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 9pm (4:30pm Local Time)

World Championship of Legends 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the World Championship of Legends 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

World Championship of Legends 2025: Full Squads

Australia Champions

Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Rob Quiney, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short, Steve O’Keefe, John Hastings.

India Champions

Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann.

England Champions

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ajmal Shahzad, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Usman Afzal.

South Africa Champions

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne Van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso.

West Indies Champions

Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Sulieman Benn, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller.

Pakistan Champions

Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Kamran Akmal, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Younis Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed.

