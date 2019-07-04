×
World Cup 2019: Match 42, AFG vs WI - Today's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players for West Indies

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
04 Jul 2019, 10:30 IST

West Indies have only defeated Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
In a dead rubber, today Afghanistan will battle the two time world champions, West Indies at Headingley. Both the teams have failed to live up to the expectations in the World Cup which is why they have been knocked out of the tournament much before playing their final group match.

Though the stakes are negligible for this clash, Afghanistan has a golden chance of recording their first ever World Cup win over a Test playing nation whereas West Indies will try to end the campaign on a high. This is the first time West Indies and Afghanistan are meeting in a World Cup match, so this fixture promises to entertain the fans.

Speaking about entertainment, the West Indies line-up is known for amusing the fans with its firepower. They are yet to fire in this tournament but given that Afghanistan has a weak pace attack, today might be the day that Chris Gayle and company come to the party. Here are the eleven players who should feature in West Indies' match squad for today's game.

Chris Gayle, who will play his final World Cup match today will open the innings with Sunil Ambris, followed by wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope at number 3.

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will form the core of the middle-order and they will have the back of all-rounders Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite.

All- rounder Fabian Allen will continue to be the team's leading spinner. He will join forces with Oshane Thomas, Sheldron Cottrell and Kemar Roach to trouble the Afghan batsmen.

Key Players - Chris Gayle and Jason Holder

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
The team's captain, Jason Holder will look to get the best out of his team today so that they do not end the 2019 World Cup on an embarrassing note. His individual performance with both the bat and the ball will have a huge impact on today's result.

On the other hand, Chris Gayle will look to end his World Cup career on a high with a fitting last hurrah. His success with the bat can ensure a Windies win today.

Also Read: World Cup 2019, Match 42: Afghanistan vs West Indies Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Predicted Playing XI of West Indies

Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

