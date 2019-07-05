World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan fail to seal semi-final spot despite victory over Bangladesh
Pakistan took on Bangladesh in the 46th match of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's on 5th June 2019. The 1992 World champions knew that they had to win the match by a margin of more than 300 runs to qualify for the semifinals. While Pakistan failed to achieve that outlandish objective, they managed to beat Bangladesh to finish 5th in the World Cup.
After being set a target of 316, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as they lost Soumya Sarkar early. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession to break the back of Bangladesh's batting.
Shakib Al Hasan scored yet another fifty in this World Cup, as he became the first batsman to score more than 40 in eight consecutive innings in a World Cup. Once he was dismissed by Afridi, it was game over for Bangladesh. Afridi became the youngest to pick a five-wicket haul in World Cup as Bangladesh was bundled out for.
Earlier Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first as he knew that Pakistan had to bat first in order to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals. After losing Fakhar Zaman early, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq stabilized Pakistan's innings.
Azam missed out on a well deserved century but Imam was not going to miss his chance as he scored 100 off 100 balls. Bangladesh pulled back things by picking wickets in the slog overs through Mustafizur Rahaman who completed yet another five-wicket haul. Imad Wasim played a great cameo to take Pakistan's score past 300. which was a good total on that pitch.
Shaheen Afridi was the star of the day as he picked a brilliant six-wicket haul to win the match for his country. The youngster ran through Bangladesh's top and middle to take his team over the line. Afridi's figures of 6/35 are the best by a Pakistani bowler in the history of the World Cup.