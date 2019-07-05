World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan fail to seal semi-final spot despite victory over Bangladesh

Shaheen Afridi bowled an exhilarating spell to dimantle Bangladesh at Lords.

Pakistan took on Bangladesh in the 46th match of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's on 5th June 2019. The 1992 World champions knew that they had to win the match by a margin of more than 300 runs to qualify for the semifinals. While Pakistan failed to achieve that outlandish objective, they managed to beat Bangladesh to finish 5th in the World Cup.

After being set a target of 316, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as they lost Soumya Sarkar early. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession to break the back of Bangladesh's batting.

Shakib Al Hasan scored yet another fifty in this World Cup, as he became the first batsman to score more than 40 in eight consecutive innings in a World Cup. Once he was dismissed by Afridi, it was game over for Bangladesh. Afridi became the youngest to pick a five-wicket haul in World Cup as Bangladesh was bundled out for.

Earlier Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first as he knew that Pakistan had to bat first in order to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals. After losing Fakhar Zaman early, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq stabilized Pakistan's innings.

Azam missed out on a well deserved century but Imam was not going to miss his chance as he scored 100 off 100 balls. Bangladesh pulled back things by picking wickets in the slog overs through Mustafizur Rahaman who completed yet another five-wicket haul. Imad Wasim played a great cameo to take Pakistan's score past 300. which was a good total on that pitch.

Shaheen Afridi was the star of the day as he picked a brilliant six-wicket haul to win the match for his country. The youngster ran through Bangladesh's top and middle to take his team over the line. Afridi's figures of 6/35 are the best by a Pakistani bowler in the history of the World Cup.

Almost all the batsmen in the current Pakistani team have a better batting average than Sarfaraz Ahmed. The guy who probably shouldn't even be in the team is the captain. #PakvBan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 5, 2019

The way Pakistan is playing, it seems their strategy is to score 200 runs and get Bangladesh team out for (-)200 runs. #BANvsPAK #PAKvBAN — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 5, 2019

Feels rather strange that Pakistan are out of the World Cup despite winning their last 4 matches and despite beating 2 of the semi-finalists#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 5, 2019

West Indies proved be the bad Omen for the team Pakistan in this world cup.

Firstly, they defeated us with 36 overs remaining short lived match and secondly,

Brathwaite missed out a boundary in the end against New Zealand.

I still curse for that catch take by Boult. 🇵🇰#PAKvBAN — Zeeshan Haider Magsi (@ZHMagsi) July 5, 2019

#BANvPAK

Frankly, I'd rather this Pakistan team was playing the semi-finals than New Zealand. Anyway, good show by both Pak & Ban in this tournament. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 5, 2019

So Pakistan and new zealand both end with same number of points, Pakistan beat NZ in the head to head match, Pakistan win the last 4 in a row, NZ lose last 3 in a row and NZ goes thru to the semifinal. The last 4 of this world cup are definitely not the best 4 of this tournament! — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 5, 2019

Pakistan scored 315

According to Pakistan if they read like urdu it’s 513 👏#PAKvBAN — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 5, 2019

1992: South Africa had to score 22 Runs in 1 Ball in Semi-finals



2019: Pakistan need to restrict Bangladesh for less than 7 Runs to qualify for Semi-Final.



Hence proved that 1992 and 2019 World Cups had so many similarities! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 5, 2019