World Cup winners Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson to take part in third season of Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League

T10 Cricket League

After two successful seasons of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the third season of the competition is set to be hosted at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 14 to 24, 2019.

The third season of the T10 League will showcase the most impressive collection of talent so far, headlined by several international cricket captains and newly minted World Cup heroes. Eoin Morgan will be joined by Pakistani favourite Shoaib Malik; West Indies captain Darren Sammy; Sri Lankan duo Angelo Matthews and fast-bowler Lasith Malinga; Australian favourites Shane Watson and Cameron White; and West Indians Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo – all putting their hands up for team selection in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 Draft.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will be broadcast on Sony LIV on television and the same feed will be carried by Jio TV for the online viewers. The Abu Dhabi T10 League, which witnessed 100 million of viewership in the second season, is expected to see more than double viewership numbers in the third season due to the large Indian subscriber base on the JioTV platform (330 million Indian subscribers).

The breakthrough 10-over format compiles all of the cricket tactics and drama into 60 balls per side and 90 minutes of complete action. This fan-friendly version of cricket is the brainchild of T10 Sports Management Group Founder and Chairman, Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk.

“We are extremely excited to be able to take the Abu Dhabi T10 League to a wider audience – deep into Indian society and its cricket-crazy fans who will be able to watch their favourite stars take the game of cricket to a new level. India’s cricket fans will now have a wider access to the live matches telecast from the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi,” Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said.

Abu Dhabi T10 builds on the surging popularity of the global game and is the first-ever 10-over league in the world to receive the full backing and sanction of both the International Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board. The eight teams of Abu Dhabi T10 League are preparing themselves for the draft, set for mid-September, to determine the full tournament line-ups.

Following the exciting ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finale, global cricket fever is set to sweep the UAE and cricket-crazy South Asia as Abu Dhabi T10 League prepares to bring all the top star cricketers to the international stage.

His Excellency, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, struck a note of pride in commenting on Abu Dhabi’s ever-increasing sporting reputation:

“Although we have hosted numerous local and international cricket events in the past, our commitment to host the Abu Dhabi T10 for the next five years serves as a wonderful addition to our gold star portfolio of world-class destination sporting events. It builds upon and expands our profile for bringing together the top athletes in world sport and offering elite competition and unparalleled entertainment value. Also, importantly, the new partnership with JioTV helps us to leverage massive interest in our new event among the most important fan base in India.”