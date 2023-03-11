WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Delhi Capitals retained second position in the WPL 2023 points table after an emphatic win over the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight. Playing at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, DC thrashed GG by 10 wickets to strengthen their grip over the second spot.

Thanks to their dominant performance against the Gujarat Giants, the Delhi Capitals now have six points from four matches. Their net run-rate has gone up from +0.965 to +2.338 because of the big win margin.

Delhi Capitals are among the favorites to qualify for the playoffs along with the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a forgettable first half of the tournament. They will aim to turn things around in the second half of the first stage.

Gujarat Giants have the worst net run rate in the WPL 2023 points table

Gujarat Giants have managed only one win in four matches so far in the Women's Premier League. They suffered their third defeat earlier tonight, and the big losing margin meant that GG's net run rate sunk to -3.397.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise scored 105/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals scored 107/0 in just 7.1 overs to run away with the two points. Here are the updated standings of the Women's Premier League after Match 9 of the competition.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 0 6 +4.228 2 Delhi Capitals 4 3 1 0 6 +2.338 3 UP Warriorz 3 2 1 0 4 +0.509 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 0 2 -3.397 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 0 0 -2.648

The Mumbai Indians continue to be at the top of the standings with six points from three matches. Their net run-rate is much better than the Delhi Capitals at the moment.

MI will be in action tomorrow evening against the third-placed UP Warriorz. If Mumbai continue their winning streak, they will almost certainly seal their place in the WPL 2023 playoffs. However, if the Warriorz register a big win against MI, multiple changes could happen to the WPL 2023 points table.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes