WPL 2024 auction: All the key details

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9. A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the second season of the T20 league. Veda Krishnamurthy, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, and Devika Vaidya are among the capped Indian players who have listed their names for the auction in the final pool.

The five franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and UP Warriorz (UPW) - have a combined 30 slots to fill, including nine for overseas players.

The inaugural edition of the WPL was won by Mumbai Indians, who beat Delhi Capitals in the final. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI is in the process of finalizing the dates for the upcoming edition, which is likely to be held in February. The second edition is likely to be played in multiple cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ahead of the WPL 2024 auction, we look at the important details about the mega event.

Players in the highest price bracket of ₹50 lakh

Only two players - West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin and Australia pacer Kim Garth - have registered themselves in the highest price bracket of ₹50 lakh. Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹60 lakh ahead of the inaugural season. However, she was withdrawn from the squad before the start of WPL 2023.

Giants claimed Dottin was recovering from a medical situation. However, the West Indies cricketer denied the claim. Incidentally, Dottin was replaced by Garth in the Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2023.

Full list of players who will be part of WPL 2024

Click here to check the complete list of 165 players who will be part of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction.

Chamari Athapaththu, Shabnim Ismail, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, and England wicketkeeper Amy Jones are among the big international names who have registered for the auction.

Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu has listed her name in the ₹30 lakh category, while Sutherland, Wareham, Jones, and Ismail have all set their base price at ₹40 lakh.

Full list of released, retained players ahead of WPL 2024

The deadline for franchises to announce their list of released and retained players for WPL 2024 ended on October 15. In all, 60 players, 21 of them overseas, were retained by the five franchises, while 29 players were released.

Below is the list of released and retained players of all five franchises.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine.

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.

Purse left for each WPL franchise and slots remaining

Of all the franchises, Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of ₹5.95 crore remaining. They can fill up a maximum of 10 slots, including three overseas slots.

Below is the franchise-wise break-up of purses and slots remaining.

Franchise Purse Remaining Available Slots Overseas Slots DC ₹2.25 crore 3 1 GG ₹5.95 crore 10 3 MI ₹2.1 crore 5 1 RCB ₹3.35 crore 7 3 UPW ₹4 crore 5 1

The five WPL franchises have a combined salary cap of ₹17.65 crore, with 30 slots available, nine of them overseas.