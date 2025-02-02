Wriddhiman Saha retires: 5 best dismissals effected by the wicket-keeper in Tests

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha retired from all forms of cricket on Saturday, February 1, following the conclusion of Bengal’s campaign in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. In November 2024, the 40-year-old announced his plans to retire at the end of the current Ranji season.

Saha’s final appearance for Bengal came against Punjab, where he had a challenging outing, being dismissed for a duck off seven balls. However, Bengal ensured he received a fitting farewell by defeating Punjab by an innings and 13 runs.

Throughout his career, Saha featured in 142 first-class matches, amassing 7,169 runs at an average of 41.43, with 44 fifties and 14 centuries. On the international stage, he represented India in nine ODIs, scoring 41 runs.

His most significant achievements came in Test cricket, where he played 40 matches, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41, including six fifties and three centuries. Renowned for his outstanding wicketkeeping, Saha took 92 catches and effected 12 stumpings in Tests.

To honor his legacy, this article takes a look at five of his best wicketkeeping dismissals in Test cricket.

5 best dismissals effected by Wriddhiman Saha in Tests

#1 Against Australia in Pune in 2017

In the first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia in Pune in 2017, Wriddhiman Saha produced an unforgettable moment during the visitors’ first innings. On the fourth ball of the 82nd over, Umesh Yadav bowled a short and wide delivery.

Steve O'Keefe went for a cut shot, but the ball took the outside edge and appeared to fly between Saha and first slip. In a spectacular display of reflexes, Saha dove to his right, both feet off the ground, and snatched a one-handed blinder.

#2 Against Australia in 2017 in Bengaluru

Wriddhiman Saha delivered yet another breathtaking catch in the 2017 series against Australia, this time during the second Test in Bengaluru. It took place in Australia’s second innings when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an off-break on the fifth ball of the 28th over.

Matthew Wade, expecting the ball to turn, played for it but was beaten as it stayed straight. The ball clipped the inside edge, struck his pad, and flew towards the vacant short leg. Saha, diving full length, lunged forward and pulled off a magnificent two-handed catch.

#3 Against South Africa in 2019 in Pune

The Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune hosted the second Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa in 2019. On the fourth ball of the sixth over of South Africa's second innings, Umesh Yadav bowled down the leg side.

Theunis de Bruyn attempted to glance it fine, but Wriddhiman Saha flew several yards to his left and pulled off an incredible one-handed stunner, plucking the ball out of the air.

#4 Against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Delhi

India and Sri Lanka faced off in the third and final match of their three-match series in Delhi in 2017. On the fourth delivery of the 117th over of Sri Lanka's first innings, Ishant Sharma bowled a full-length ball outside off.

Sadeera Samarawickrama attempted to poke at it but got a faint edge that flew low to Saha’s right. Saha reacted quickly as the ball took the edge, diving to his right to pull off an extraordinary one-handed catch, just inches from the ground.

#5 Against Bangladesh in 2019 in Kolkata

The second match of the two-Test series between India and Bangladesh in 2019 featured the historic pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Playing on his home ground, Wriddhiman Saha showcased his exceptional glovework by taking a stunning catch.

On the fourth ball of the 20th over of Bangladesh’s first innings, Ishant Sharma bowled a full-length delivery outside off. Mahmudullah poked at it, and the ball seemed to be dropping towards Saha. In a flash, he dived full stretch to his right and snatched a one-handed blinder, managing to hang on despite landing heavily on his elbow.

