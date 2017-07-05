WV Raman could act as the interim coach for the India U-19 team

In the absence of Rahul Dravid, former Indian opener WV Raman will serve as the coach for the England tour of Indian U-19 team.

What's the story?

The U-19 Indian team could be accompanied by the former Indian opener, WV Raman as their coach during their trip to England. According to multiple reports, Rahul Dravid – the coach of the India U-19 team - will be absent from the England tour scheduled to begin in July. Dravid will be accompanying the India ‘A’ team on their trip to South Africa which itself is clouded with uncertainties. Since the dates of both the tours are clashing, Dravid won’t be with the U-19 team.

“He knows all these boys and has been working in the NCA with them. Raman is the right candidate for the task and anyways he is in regular touch with Dravid,” a BCCI Official was reported saying.

In case the tri-series between India ‘A’, South Africa ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ is canceled, Dravid may travel with the U-19 team to England. On the other hand, if the rifts are resolved and the proposed tri-series takes place later this month, then WV Raman will travel along with the Indian U-19 team as their interim coach.

In case you didn't know...

WV Raman has had a successful career in coaching. He worked as the coach for the Tamil Nadu team and is currently the coach of the Bengal Ranji team. He has worked closely with the India U-19 team for a long time. He is well-acquainted with the team since their NCA (National Cricket Academy) days.

The heart of the matter

South Africa is all set to host the One-day tri-series between India ‘A’, South Africa ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’. However, the present tussle between the Cricket Board and the players in Australia do not seem favourable for the scheduled tri-series. Owing to the pay disputes between the cricketers and the Cricket Australia, the players have decided to boycott the upcoming tri-series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not send India ‘A’ for the tour if Australia withdraw from the proposed series. The board holds the opinion that there will be no point in sending the Indian ‘A’ team overseas for two tests. In this case, Dravid can comfortably travel with the U-19 team.

Apart from Raman, Abhay Sharma will go along with the U-19 team as their fielding coach. The team will not be accompanied by any bowling coach. Reports indicate Dravid recommended Paras Mhambrey to be appointed as the assistant coach of the team. This former Indian spinner has served as the bowling coach of the U-19 team on an assignment-to-assignment basis.

What's next?

The India Under-19-team will play two four-day matches and five one-day matches against England's Under-19 team scheduled to begin from July 19.

Author's take

WV Raman is a good choice for serving as the coach of the U-19 team in the absence of Rahul Dravid. Raman has ample amount of experience with the members of the team as he has been associated with them for very long. Since he knows these players from their days during their training at the NCA, he can figure out the areas where they need to improve.

It will be an easier task for both him and the members of the team as the two can mutually work towards delivering a fantastic performance on the field.