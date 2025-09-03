“You have already rested enough” - When Gautam Gambhir blasted Rohit Sharma for missing IND vs AFG match of Asia Cup 2022

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not hold back in voicing his opinion on veteran batter Rohit Sharma resting for the side's 2022 Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan. The right-hander played the first four matches of the tournament before the Afghanistan encounter.

However, Team India suffered surprising defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their opening two games of the Super Fours. The results eliminated the Men in Blue from contention for the final, entering the Afghanistan contest.

The side utilized the inconsequential match to rest Rohit, and the decision did not go down well with Gambhir, who said on the air (via News18):

"You cannot be resting, you have already rested enough – In my opinion Rohit Sharma should be playing every game from here on looking at the T20 World Cup."

India dealt with Afghanistan easily despite Rohit's absence, winning by a massive 101 runs. The Asia Cup was a build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia a month later, where Team India were knocked out against eventual champions England in the semifinal.

Rohit Sharma led Team India to their second T20 World Cup last year

Rohit Sharma's first ICC event as Team India captain ended in disappointment with the above-mentioned 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal exit. However, the now 38-year-old was not to be denied in the following edition in 2024, as he led India to their second T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and the USA.

It was India's first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, and Rohit signed off on his T20I career immediately after the 2024 World Cup triumph. Incidentally, Gautam Gambhir took over as Team India head coach from that point as Rahul Dravid's tenure at the position ended with the tournament.

Rohit and Gambhir recently combined as captain and coach to help India win the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. The Men in Blue dominated the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit, winning all their games.

