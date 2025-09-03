“You don’t fiddle with someone’s form” - When Gautam Gambhir wanted Virat Kohli demoted to No. 4 for Asia Cup 2022

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had once called for Virat Kohli to demote himself to No.4 to enable Suryakumar Yadav to flourish at No. 3. It came during the 2022 Asia Cup, when the opposite transpired in their first two matches, with Kohli batting at his customary No. 3 position and Surya coming behind him.

In the tournament opener against Pakistan, the former labored to a 34-ball 35, while the latter walked in at No. 5 and scored only a run-a-ball 18. Kohli once again batted at No. 3 in India's next game against Hong Kong and scored a 44-ball 59*.

However, Surya came in at No. 4 and blazed away to an unbeaten 68 off 26 to help India reach 192 in 20 overs.

After the game, Gambhir felt Surya's excellent form wasn't being utilized to the fullest and said (via NDTV):

"See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don't fiddle with someone's form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He's 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22."

Gambhir added:

"He doesn't have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be."

Despite Gambhir's remarks, India continued with Kohli batting at No. 3 and Surya at No. 4 in their next two outings. In their final Super Four clash against Afghanistan, the former opened the batting, enabling Surya to bat at one-drop.

Comparing Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's T20I numbers at No. 3 and 4

It is no secret that Virat Kohli has enjoyed batting at No. 3 for India in the white-ball formats over the years. The champion batter thrived in the position during his stellar T20I career, scoring over 3,000 runs at an average of 53.96 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 80 innings.

Kohli also achieved incredible success at No.4 in T20Is, averaging over 42 in 17 innings.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav boasts surprisingly better numbers at No. 4 in T20Is. The current T20I skipper averages an excellent 42.34 at a strike rate of 168.65 in 46 innings at No. 4.

His numbers drop to an average of 34 at a strike rate of 165.66 in 23 innings at one drop in T20Is. However, with Gambhir as head coach, Surya has alternated between No. 3 and 4 in the shortest format for India in the last year.

