BCCI are not above God, S Sreesanth lashes out on Twitter

The fast bowler expresses outrage on Twitter, questions CSK-RR comeback.

Sreesanth has not taken BCCI's judgement in his stride and is prepared to fight it further

S Sreesanth recently expressed his frustration on Twitter when the BCCI decided to appeal against Kerala High Court's order to lift the life ban on him. His words looked clearly consumed by anger and had a tinge of resentment.

Here's the series of tweets that he posted after BCCI's decision to appeal the court order was being reported:

"the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing," he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don't know why u doing this? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

@bcci I'm not begging ,I'm asking to give my livelihood back .its my right. U guys are not above God. I will play again..????✌???????????????? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

Sreesanth was handed the life-ban after being arrested for spot-fixing in the sixth edition of the IPL. The fact that he attacked his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, in his tweet, shows that the pacer is outraged at being denied a second chance.

Although the 34-year-old was arrested for spot-fixing in IPL 2013 and even convicted with a life-ban for it, he has not been proven guilty of the same yet.

In 2015, the speedster was exonerated from his fixing charges by the Delhi High Court, as there was not enough evidence asserting otherwise. The BCCI fought against the order though and stated that its are decisions "independent to any criminal proceeding" and "based on its independent disciplinary action, shall remain unaltered."

Sreesanth posted a couple more tweets a few hours after his outrage and seemed to have calmed down considerably before writing them.

@BCCI my eagerness to play representative cricket made me tweet against my Parent body.let me express my regrets (Conti... — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

@BCCI let me express my regrets to any ,whom might have been pained by it. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

It remains to see with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and consequently, the BCCI, decide to act on Sreesanth's words. The Kerala Cricket Association has already put in an official word of support for the fast bowler in its recent letter to the BCCI.

Sreesanth is clearly raring to make a comeback to professional cricket, but BCCI changing its stance remains as unlikely as it has always been.

While the bowler has always been a character ruled by his emotions, he should be a tad more careful while making expressing his displeasure on social media. If he keeps lashing out on platforms like Twitter, the general cricketing community might stop taking him seriously soon.

The man has been caught in a storm since 2013 and if he truly wants to make a comeback to domestic and international cricket, he needs to play his cards wisely and not infuriate anyone any further.