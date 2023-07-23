"Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always" - Dhanashree Verma shares heartfelt message on husband Yuzvendra Chahal's birthday

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, has penned a heartfelt note for her husband on the occasion of his birthday. Chahal, who is celebrating his birthday today (July 23), turned 33 today.

The couple first met each other during Chahal's dance sessions. Soon after, their bond blossomed into more than a 'friendship' after Yuzvendra asked her out on a date. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple grew close to each other. After spending some time together, they fell in love with each other and got engaged in August 2020.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020. The couple has since been appearing on each other’s social media frequently.

Recently, Dhanashree took to Instagram to share a few pictures of themselves along with a heartwarming note. She wrote:

"Today & everyday is special 🤍 Happy birthday Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person 🤍 The name I love to say always… YUZI."

Yuzvendra Chahal named in India's ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in action during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the wily leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.18, with the best figures of 4/17.

After a couple of months of break, the Haryana-born cricketer will return to action when India lock horns with the West Indies in the white-ball series. Chahal has been named in both ODI and T20I squads.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs against the Caribbeans, starting on July 27. It will be followed by five T20Is, commencing on August 3.