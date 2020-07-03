Yuvraj Singh pulls Harbhajan Singh’s leg on his 40th birthday

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

One of India’s top spin bowler Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday (July 3) and received tons of wishes from his former India teammates. The one fastest to pull his leg was India and Punjab teammate Yuvraj Singh who asked Harbhajan Singh if he turned 40 or 47?

“Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100% love u paaji @harbhajan_singh,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Is it your happy 40 or 47 🤪 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too 🤣 U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King 👑 After quarantine party to leni hai 100% 🍻 love u paaji ❤️🤗@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Harbhajan Singh made his debut as a 17-year-old back in 1998 against Australia in both Tests and ODIs. He went on to play in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20s in an international career of 18 years.

Harbhajan Singh picked up 417 Test scalps, 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20 wickets too. Former teammate Suresh Raina also termed the Punjab off-spinners as one of the ‘greatest match-winners’ for India.

“Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!” Suresh Raina tweeted.

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !

One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming💛

Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! 🏏🎂🎂🥰 pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

Apart from his exploits with the ball, Harbhajan Singh also has two Test match centuries to his name. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harbhajan Singh represented and led Mumbai Indians and currently plies his trade with the Chennai Super Kings.

In 160 IPL games over 12 seasons, Harbhajan Singh has picked up 150 wickets at an average of 26.44 and an economy rate of just over 7.

Harbhajan Singh is the second highest Indian wicket taker in Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also highlighted Harbhajan’s achievement while wishing the cricketer on his birthday.

“Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests - 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs - 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh!” the ICC tweeted.

🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests – 417

🌟 Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs – 265

🌟 First India player to take a Test hat-trick

🌟 A @cricketworldcup winner 🥇



Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh! pic.twitter.com/r5qYelmPSm — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined the ICC in wishing Harbhajan Singh tweeting, “Here’s wishing ‘The Turbanator’ @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday #TeamIndia.”

Among other former teammates, Mohammad Kaif also shared his wishes on Harbhajan Singh's birthday.

“Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein, @harbhajan_singh,” Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/huLe0dpcCa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

India opener and former Mumbai Indians teammate Shikhar Dhawan added on Instagram, “@harbhajan3 pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan Let’s grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over.”