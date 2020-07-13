Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Nasser Hussain while recalling the 2002 NatWest Trophy final

Yuvraj Singh tagged Nasser Hussain in his tweet, hilariously reminding the former England skipper about the match.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were the architects of that victory with the former scoring a blistering half-century.

Photo source: Republic

On this day 18 years ago, India registered a historic win over England in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final. On the anniversary of the win, several cricketers from the winning squad took to social media to recall the match, including Yuvraj Singh.

While remembering the team and the nail-biting game, Yuvraj Singh also trolled the then England captain Nasser Hussain in his post.

“Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

#Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game 💪🏻💪🏻 @nassercricket just incase you forgot 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/7LXBVWSHzp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2020

The former England captain responded to Yuvraj Singh saying, 'Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing,' while adding a wink emoji in the end.

Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 13, 2020

Batting first, the hosts posted a challenging total of 325/5 in 50 overs on the back of centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and Nasser Hussain (115). Chasing the target, India’s openers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put together a 106-run stand. Post that though, wickets fell in quick succession and India were struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs.

The famous Yuvraj Singh-Mohammed Kaif partnership

But, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh put together 121 runs off 106 balls to bring India back into the game. The game got interesting when Paul Collingwood dismissed Yuvraj Singh for 69.

Advertisement

However, Kaif and Harbhajan Singh stitched together a 47-run partnership to take the game down to the wire. Eventually, Kaif won the match for India with two wickets and three balls to spare.

The game is remembered as one of the most dramatic in Indian cricket, not just because of the way it was played out, but also because of how Ganguly celebrated - removing his shirt and waving it when perch on the balcony at the Lord's Cricket Ground.