×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Nasser Hussain while recalling the 2002 NatWest Trophy final 

  • Yuvraj Singh tagged Nasser Hussain in his tweet, hilariously reminding the former England skipper about the match.
  • Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were the architects of that victory with the former scoring a blistering half-century.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 13 Jul 2020, 22:38 IST
Photo source: Republic
Photo source: Republic

On this day 18 years ago, India registered a historic win over England in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final. On the anniversary of the win, several cricketers from the winning squad took to social media to recall the match, including Yuvraj Singh.

While remembering the team and the nail-biting game, Yuvraj Singh also trolled the then England captain Nasser Hussain in his post.

“Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

The former England captain responded to Yuvraj Singh saying, 'Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing,' while adding a wink emoji in the end.

Batting first, the hosts posted a challenging total of 325/5 in 50 overs on the back of centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and Nasser Hussain (115). Chasing the target, India’s openers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put together a 106-run stand. Post that though, wickets fell in quick succession and India were struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs.

The famous Yuvraj Singh-Mohammed Kaif partnership

But, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh put together 121 runs off 106 balls to bring India back into the game. The game got interesting when Paul Collingwood dismissed Yuvraj Singh for 69.

Advertisement

However, Kaif and Harbhajan Singh stitched together a 47-run partnership to take the game down to the wire. Eventually, Kaif won the match for India with two wickets and three balls to spare.

The game is remembered as one of the most dramatic in Indian cricket, not just because of the way it was played out, but also because of how Ganguly celebrated - removing his shirt and waving it when perch on the balcony at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Published 13 Jul 2020, 22:38 IST
Yuvraj Singh Nasser Hussain
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today
BTC 78/10 (17.2 ov)
SKK 79/4 (16.2 ov)
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti won by 6 wickets
BTC VS SKK live score
1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul
ENG 204/10 & 313/10
WI 318/10 & 200/6
West Indies won by 4 wickets
ENG VS WI live score
Match 4 | Today
ALM 79/5 (10 ov)
HSG 80/4 (10 ov)
Hisingen CC won by 6 wickets
ALM VS HSG live score
Match 1 | Today
ALM 101/5 (10 ov)
SSD 103/4 (7.4 ov)
Seaside CC won by 6 wickets
ALM VS SSD live score
Match 3 | Today
WZC 74/9 (10 ov)
HSG 61/5 (10 ov)
Watan Zalmi CC won by 13 runs.
WZC VS HSG live score
2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 03:30 PM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Seaside CC
Jonkoping CA
SSD VS JKP preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
PBVA 123/2 (10 ov)
PSV 76/4 (10 ov)
Prague Barbarians Vandals won by 47 runs.
PBVA VS PSV live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी