Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 1, Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Zim Afro T10 League, which was announced at the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, will kickstart in Harare on July 20. A total of five teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on July 29.

The opening game of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 will see the Harare Hurricanes lock horns with the Bulawayo Braves at the Harare Sports Club. The Harare Hurricanes have World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as their icon player.

Swashbuckling batter Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Nabi, and Samit Patel have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a key role for the Hurricanes. Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Irfan Pathan will be the lead pacers in the side and will hope to step up in the tournament.

The Bulawayo Braves, on the other hand, have star all-rounder Sikandar Raza as their icon player. He had a stellar time in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and will be eager to carry forward his rich form with both the bat and the ball.

The likes of Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Ben McDermott, and Ashton Turner form a formidable batting lineup for the Braves to go with the bowling attack, comprising Taskin Ahmed, Tymal Mills and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. They will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Match Details:

Match: Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 1, Group B, Zim Afro T20 2023

Date and Time: July 20 2023, Thursday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks good for batting. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time batting here. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark.

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between nine and 36 degrees Celsius.

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Probable XIs

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Khalid Shah, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, Regis Chakabva, Irfan Pathan, Duan Jansen, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta

Bulawayo Braves

Probable XI

Joylord Gumbie, Ben McDermott (wk), Timycen Maruma, Beau Webster, Ashton Turner, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Taskin Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Match Prediction

The opening game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Harare Hurricanes take on the Bulawayo Braves. With both sides having some exciting players in their ranks, a cracking start to the competition is expected.

Bulawayo Braves have a well-balanced side and are the favorites to come through.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023.

Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

