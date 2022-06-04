ZIM vs AFG prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI match? 

Zimbabwe are set to host the Afghanistan side in a three-match ODI series followed by a two-match T20I series, starting June 4. The Harare Sports Club is set to be the venue for all these clashes.

Zimbabwe head into this series having lost to Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. The series, hosted by Sri Lanka, saw the Zimbabwe side put in some brilliant performances.

Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams scored plenty of runs on the tour. On the bowling front, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani had a great series.

The Zimbabwe side played some really inspiring cricket on that tour and will look to replicate the same and defend their home turf.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh prior to this series. The Afghan side managed to win a solitary game on their tour to Bangladesh.

Rahmat Shah was the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in that series, accumulating 133 runs in three games. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan starred with the ball in hand, claiming six and five wickets respectively. They will hope to keep the momentum going against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan have a balanced squad at their disposal and will hope to upset the hosts. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran can change the complexion of the match on any given day.

Will Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is expected to play a crucial role in tonight's encounter

Being the home side, Zimbabwe are marginal favorites in this encounter. However, the presence of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who have played in all major leagues around the globe, could tilt the balance in the favor of Afghanistan.

Prediction:- Zimbabwe are marginal favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

