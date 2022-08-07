ZIM vs BAN Prediction: Who will win 2nd ODI?

The second game of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on August 7. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this exciting contest.

The first game of the three-match ODI series was a close-fought contest, with the hosts managing to hold their nerves to get an early lead in the series.

Bangladesh were put in to bat first and finished their innings on 303/2 on the back of contributions from their top-order batters.

Despite having a steep target to chase in 50 overs, the Zimbabwean batters were up to the task. Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza scored centuries and stitched together a fantastic partnership for the fourth wicket to chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.

Bangladesh’s bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves till the end. They will have to put in a better performance when they take the field on Sunday or else they will lose the series with a game to go.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

Bangladesh Cricket Team in action (Image courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Bangladesh were brilliant in the first half of the game in the first ODI but failed to fire in unison in the second half. A series loss looms large over them and they will have to bring out their A-game to keep the series alive.

Their bowlers need to step up and take wickets at regular intervals. Litton Das has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury and it comes as a big blow to the Asian side as he has been a vital cog in their batting lineup.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, looked the better side in the first ODI. They held their nerves in crunch situations, helping them complete a memorable win. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in the second ODI and seal the series on Sunday (August 7) itself.

Expect Zimbabwe to come out on top on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Prediction: Zimbabwe (ZIM) to win this contest.

