ZIM vs NED 2023: Harare Sports Club, Harare pitch history and ODI records

Harare Sports Club will play host to the three ODIs of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Zimbabwe and Netherlands. This series will decide which team will finish last in the Super League standings.

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have struggled for consistency in the ongoing ODI league. The Dutch team is last in the 13-team points table, while Zimbabwe are just one spot above them. Netherlands can overtake Zimbabwe if they win the series by 3-0, while Zimbabwe can finish 11th if they complete a 3-0 clean-sweep.

Ahead of the battle between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, here's a look at the pitch history details for Harare Sports Club.

Harare Sports Club ODI records & stats

Harare has hosted 167 ODI matches so far. The pitch on this ground assists the batters and bowlers equally. Zimbabwe do not have a great record at this venue as they have managed only 47 wins in the 147 matches they have hosted in Harare.

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in matches at this venue with 85 victories. The captain winning the toss in the first ODI today may look to bowl first.

On that note, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs played at this stadium.

ODI matches played: 167

Matches won by teams batting first: 78

Matches won by teams batting second: 85

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 178* - Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) vs. Kenya, 2009

Best bowling figures: 6/22 - Fidel Edwards (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2003

Highest team score: 350/6 - Australia vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Lowest team score: 35 - Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 328/3 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2014

Average first-innings score: 224

Harare Sports Club pitch report

The pitch in Harare is not a batting paradise. In 167 ODI matches played at this venue, not a single team has crossed the 350-run mark. The average run rate on this ground has been 4.76, hinting that anything around 250 will be a par score on this surface.

Ireland toured Zimbabwe earlier this year, and their batters managed to impress the fans by scoring big in that three-match ODI series played at the Harare Sports Club. Netherlands' players will aim to replicate the Irish batters' performance in the upcoming games.

Harare Sports Club last ODI match

In the previous completed match at this venue, Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs. Half-centuries from Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector helped Ireland post 294/7 on the board in 50 overs.

Chasing 295 for a win, the home team lost all their wickets for 248 runs. Fast bowler Josh Little emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Ireland with figures of 4/38 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Ireland 294/7 (Stephen Doheny 84, Tendai Chatara 3/51) beat Zimbabwe 248 (Gary Ballance 52, Josh Little 4/38) by 46 runs.

