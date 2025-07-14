Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025: Harare Sports Club pitch history and T20I records

The Harare Sports Club will play host to the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series 2025 from July 14 to 26. South Africa, New Zealand, along with the hosts, will play in a double round-robin format.

This competition will help all three teams gain momentum on the road to the 2026 T20 World Cup. They will play against each other twice, with the top two teams eventually clashing against each other in the final on July 26.

With Harare hosting all the matches, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

Harare Sports Club T20I records

Harare has hosted 52 T20Is so far, with teams batting first emerging victorious more times than the teams batting second. Zimbabwe have a 12-35 win-loss record in T20Is on this ground.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by Harare:

T20I matches played: 52

Won by teams batting first: 28

Won by teams batting second: 22

Tied: 0

No result: 2

Highest individual score: 172 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/20 - Mosaddeck Hossain (BAN) vs Zimbabwe, 2022

Highest team total: 234/2 - India vs Zimbabwe, 2024

Lowest team total: 99 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 194/5 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2021

Average first innings score: 154.

Harare Sports Club pitch report

Conditions have been good for batting in Harare. Last year, India posted a mammoth 234-run total in a bilateral T20I match against Zimbabwe at this venue.

Not a single team has ever chased down a 200+ score in T20Is hosted by the Harare Sports Club. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first and put a grand score on the board.

Harare Sports Club last T20I match

The last match hosted by Harare ended with no result. It was a bilateral game between Zimbabwe and Ireland played on February 25, 2025.

Zimbabwe were 142/6 after 18 overs in the first innings when the rain gods interrupted the proceedings. The match did not resume after that.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 142/6 (Sikandar Raza 34, Gareth Delany 2/5) vs Ireland - No result.

