Zimbabwe tour of Netherlands 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, and squads

The Netherlands will host Zimbabwe for an ODI and T20I series between June 19 and June 25, 2019.

Zimbabwe is all set to visit the Netherlands for its first ever bilateral tour of the country in June 2019. As per schedule the sides will go head to head in four games comprising two ODIs and two T20I fixtures.

The ODIs will be played at the Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer, while the fans in Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam will witness the T20 International fixtures between these two teams. In a bid to attract more spectators to the match venue, the KNCB Board has announced free entry for the cricket fans on all four match days.

The series is seen as a lifeline for the cricket starved Netherlands, who will get a chance to test themselves against the full member of International Cricket Council. This will be their second ODI series after acquiring the status in 2018. Their most recent ODI series came against Nepal in August 2018, which they tied 1-1.

While for Zimbabwe, the series against the Dutch, will be a curtain raiser for their packed international schedule. The are most likely to use these games as an experimental platform to get their combinations marked ahead of the Ireland series, which is scheduled in July 2019.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe cricketers had an awful 2018 after failing to secure a World Cup berth, and were later thrashed brutally by Pakistan (5-0), South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (3-0). However, they began 2019 with a series win against the United Arab Emirates (4-0) and they will certainly look to make some upper strides in their upcoming tours against the Netherlands and Ireland.

Live telecast and streaming details

We're looking forward to hosting @ZimCricketv in the next two weeks! The games will be streamed live on our website (courtsey of @nvinteractive), so you can follow all the action from Harare. https://t.co/9E6wHd5veR — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 11, 2019

As per official Twitter update by the Netherlands Cricket Board, all four ODI and T20I games will be telecasted and streamed exclusively on their official website kncb.nl and YouTube channel "CricketNederland" which is accessible via live stream across the globe.

Meanwhile, New Zealand based firm Nvinteractive has been roped in as digital solutions partner for this series. Whereas there has been no official word regarding the TV broadcast.

Zimbabwe tour of Netherlands 2019 Schedule

1st ODI: 19th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Advertisement

Time: 11:00 AM (Netherlands/Zimbabwe) & 02:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: 21st June 2019 (Friday)

Time: 11:00 AM (Netherlands/Zimbabwe) & 02:30 PM (IST)

1st T20I: 23rd June 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 03:00 PM (Netherlands/Zimbabwe) & 06:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 25th June 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 05:30 PM (Netherlands/Zimbabwe) & 09:00 PM (IST)

Squads

Zimbabwe Squad for the Netherlands tour (Courtesy - @ZimcriceTV)

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Burl.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards (W), Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover and Saqib Zulfiqar.