Zimbabwe upbeat with getting Sikandar Raza back ahead of Bangladesh series

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 78 // 19 Oct 2018, 15:15 IST

Sikandar Raza while playing football during the practice in Mirpur

Zimbabwe are upbeat ahead of their clash against Bangladesh starting from 21 October as they got Sikandar Raza back in the team. The all-rounder missed the South Africa series but Zimbabwe Cricket has included him in the team for Bangladesh tour. The African side is now upbeat to win the Bangladesh challenge with the help of Sikandar Raza's performance.

Before heading into the series against a familiar opponent, the Zimbabwean cricketers are getting prepared in Mirpur. During a practice session in Mirpur on Thursday, Zimbabwean pace Kayle Jarvis expressed that Raza can make a big difference the in the series.

"It was a tough tour in South Africa. But, we came here with a positive mindset, and we came here to win the games. We got a big boost with getting Raza back in the team. He is a great player for us. He has been pretty good over the last 18 months. His inclusion is certainly a big inspiration for us. His bowling and batting in the middle will be valuable," Kayle Jarvis told the media during the practice on Thursday.

Jarvis thinks that in the absence of Graeme Cremer, who was ruled out due to an injury, Raza's bowling will help Zimbabwe immensely. Hamilton Masakadza, the captain of Zimbabwe, felt this way as well.

"Everyone is eager to play their best cricket in the coming series. Raza is also waiting to perform for the national side again. It is important for us to get him back in the team. He always contributes to the team. It is good to have him in the Zimbabwe set-up," Masakadza said on the first day of their preparation camp in Mirpur ahead of the series.

Sikandar Raza, the ace all-rounder, was initially left out from the squad which announced by Zimbabwe Cricket for the tour of Bangladesh earlier last month due to breaching code of conduct. He went to play England without a No Objection Certificate (NOC). He did the same while going to play the inaugural edition of Global T20 Canada, and doing so, he lost his place in the national side. But, he managed to get back after finding common ground in meeting with Zimbabwe Cricket.