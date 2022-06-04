Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe are set to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series followed by a two-match T20I series. Afghanistan will be led on the battlefield by Hashmatullah Shahidi while Craig Ervine will be leading the Zimbabwe side.

An even contest is expected to be on the cards when these two sides take on each other. Afghanistan will enter this contest on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, while Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to Sri Lanka.

This could end up being a really interesting contest. Afghanistan have earned a reputation as giant-slayers for themselves while the Zimbabwe side has shown glimpses of what they are capable of.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI

Date: June 04, 2022.

Time: 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club has something on offer for the batters as well as the bowlers. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface. 250+ could be a competitive total on this track.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 8 and 19 degrees Celsius. No chance of rain on matchday.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe.

Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched and viewers can expect a close game when the two sides collide. However, being the home side, Zimbabwe are marginal favorite to take a 1-0 lead. The visitors won’t be pushovers and will make the hosts work hard for the victory.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

