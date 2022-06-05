Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 6. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this clash.

The Afghan side were brilliant in the first ODI as an all-round performance saw them defeat the hosts comprehensively to get an early lead in the series. After being asked to bat first, the Afghan batters finished their innings on 276/5. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi scored half-centuries each.

The Zimbabwe batters got off to starts but failed to carry on as a lack of big partnerships resulted in them getting knocked over on 216.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: June 6th 2022, Monday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners might come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare on Monday is expected to range between nine and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Story continues below ad

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani finished with four wickets and helped his side restrict Afghanistan to 276 in the first ODI. Sikandar Raza top-scored with 67 but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out on 216.

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan

Contributions from Rahmat Shah (94) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (88) helped them post 276 on the board in the first ODI. Mohammad Nabi picked up four wickets with the ball, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan chipped in with two wickets each as they won the first game by 60 runs.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Zimbabwe were outplayed in the first game of the series. They will have to fire in unison to challenge the Afghan side and keep the series alive. The Afghans, meanwhile, will be eager to seal the series on Monday itself.

Story continues below ad

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Blessing Muzarabani to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far