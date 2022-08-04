Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns with each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, August 5, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Bangladesh won't be high on confidence after losing the T20I series 1-2 at the hands of Zimbabwe. They played well in the second T20I to draw level in the series only to go down in the decider a couple of days ago.

However, 50-over cricket is expected to pose a different challenge to both teams. Bangladesh have been excellent in recent times of late in ODI cricket. For quite some time, they were placed at the top of the points table in the World Cup Super League.

Jos Buttler's England only recently displaced them from the top. Bangladesh recently defeated West Indies 3-0 in a three-match ODI series. The spin trio of Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam were on their mark.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have returned to the team after a break. Tamim, in the meantime, retired from T20 cricket after playing for more than a decade. Bangladesh, for the time being, will want to make amends after defeat in the T20Is.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Details

Match - Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time- August 5, 2022; 12:45 PM IST

Venue- Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is a decent one for batting, but bowlers may not return empty-handed. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side. There is no chance of rain for the time being. An uninterrupted match seems to be in store.

Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Probable XI: Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.

Bangladesh

Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam/Nasum Ahmed

Match Prediction

Bangladesh haven't done well in T20Is of late, but the fact that they have been exceptional in ODIs can't be denied by any stretch of imagination. Bangladesh are firm favorites to win the opening match of the series.

Prediction - Bangladesh to win.

Channel list and live streaming details

TV - NA

Live Streaming - Fancode.

