Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Ireland will go up against each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, December 9. The Harare Sports Club will host the clash.

The first T20I in Harare on Thursday turned out to be an absolute cracker. With two runs needed off the last ball, Zimbabwe hobbled past the finishing line to win the match by one wicket and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza was stupendous and won his 14th Player of the Match award in T20Is in the last 18 months. He is now one from equalling Virat Kohli’s record of 15 such Player of the Match awards.

The Zimbabwean skipper finished with 3/28, including the wickets of Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, and Curtis Campher. Thereafter, he scored 65 runs off 42 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Mark Adair became the second-fastest to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is after he returned with figures of 2/36. Ireland would want to make amends after agonisingly missing out in the first match of the series.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe

Date and Time: December 9, 2023, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland have locked horns in 13 T20Is so far. While Zimbabwe have won seven matches, Ireland have emerged victorious six times.

Matches Played: 13

Zimbabwe: 7

Ireland: 6

No result: 0

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare has always been sporting. Scores over the 150-run mark will be tricky for teams to chase down. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Harare. Clouds would not be around with temperatures around the 24 degrees Celsius mark.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brian Bennett, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Trevor Gwandu.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, and Joshua Little.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

There is very little to separate the two teams. Both teams have been involved in some heart-racing matches over the years. Going by the conditions and the strengths of both teams, the team batting first should win the match.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

