Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, December 17. The Harare Sports Club will host the clash.

After the first ODI was called off due to rain, Ireland took an unassailable 1-0 lead with a four-wicket victory on Friday. Joshua Little was the star performer and won the Player of the Match award.

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 10-2-36-6, the best for Ireland in men’s ODIs. On the back of his incredible spell, Ireland bowled Zimbabwe out for 166 in 42.5 overs. Wellington Masakadza (40) and Ryan Burl (38) were the top scorers for the home team.

Ireland then chased down the target with 59 balls to spare. Curtis Campher top-scored with 66 off 71 balls, including 10 fours. Blessing Muzarabani and Brandon Mavuta picked up two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, third ODI, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe

Date and Time: December 17, 2023, 12:45 p.m. IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Ireland and Zimbabwe have squared off in 21 ODIs overall, with the former winning nine times and the latter winning eight.

Matches Played: 21

Zimbabwe: 8

Ireland: 9

No result: 3

Tied: 1

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is a sporting one, with batsmen and bowlers having an equal chance for success. The team that wins the toss will likely field first.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Harare. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius. A cold breeze will blow across the ground with humidity in the 50s.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

Zimbabwe have the potential to stage a comeback and level the series. But Ireland will be confident after their dominant performance in the last match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

