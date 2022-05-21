Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, May 22. Zimbabwe currently lead the T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

It was a solid performance from the hosts as they bounced back to win the third game of the series and take the lead.

After electing to bat first, the Namibian batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 128 in their 20 overs. The hosts bowled brilliantly and picked up eight wickets.

Wesley Madhevere, opening the batting, scored a brilliant half-century as his innings helped them chase down the total with ease. He remained unbeaten on 73 to guide his side across the line in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.

The Namibian side failed to carry forward the winning momentum in the third game of the series. They have to be on their toes to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe will be riding high with confidence after the win in the third T20I and will look to seal the series in the fourth game itself.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 4th T20I, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 22, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a bowler-friendly track. The batters have to be patient at the start of their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between 4 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them restrict the Namibian side to 128 in the third T20I. Wesley Madhevere, at the top of the order, remained unbeaten on 73 to guide his side across the line in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandan Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga

Namibia

Nicol Loftie-Eaton top-scored with 28 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 128 in the third game of the series.

The bowlers struggled as they only managed to pick up two wickets and were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

Zimbabwe currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. The Namibian side has to fire in unison in the fourth T20I to keep the series. The hosts will be looking to seal the series on Sunday itself.

Zimbabwe have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by coming out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar