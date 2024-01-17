Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket Zimbabwe is all set to host Ireland for a three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday, January 18. Harare Sports Club in Harare will host all three games of the series.

After the completion of the ODI series, both sides will lock horns in the five-match T20I series. Mary-Anne Musonda will lead the Zimbabwe ODI squad while Laura Delany will captain the Irish team.

The last time Ireland toured Zimbabwe was way back in October 2021 when they bagged a 3-1 ODI series victory. Amy Hunter became the youngest-ever ODI centurion in the same series.

These two teams last clashed against each other in a 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier decider. The Irish side came out on top then by four runs to make it to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Women are entering into this series on the back of a successful campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in December 2023. They qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier set to be held in UAE this year.

Zimbabwe will miss their star players Josephine Nkomo and Modester Mupachikwa due to their commitments in Australia. Beloved Biza, 15, former U19 cricketer Adel Zimunu, and batter Pellagia Mujaji will be a part of the squad in the duo’s absence.

Ahead of the start of the series, Ireland Women will take on Zimbabwe Women ‘A’ in a 50-over warm-up game on January 16, Tuesday at Sunrise Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st ODI - Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 12:45 PM

2nd ODI - Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 12:45 PM

3rd ODI - Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, 12:45 PM

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel is expected to live stream the series. However, there is no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Nyasha Gwanzura, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Kelis Ndhlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma, Adel Zimunu

Ireland Women

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

