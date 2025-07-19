Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Ireland are set to host Zimbabwe women for a three-match T20I series, scheduled to be played from Sunday, July 20, to Wednesday, July 23, at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

Ad

The series promises to showcase competitive cricket, with Zimbabwe being led by captain Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Ireland playing under the leadership of Gaby Lewis. Both captains bring a wealth of experience, elevating the significance of the upcoming fixtures.

Ireland last played a T20I against Scotland women at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025, and emerged victorious by one wicket. They are currently ninth in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Zimbabwe enjoyed success in their recent T20I series against the USA women, securing a 2-1 series win. Zimbabwe's top scorer in the series was Loreen Tshuma, who accumulated 137 runs. Following this victory, Zimbabwe have climbed to 14th place in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings with 132 rating points.

Since 2022, the Irish women have dominated the head-to-head record between the two teams, winning all eight encounters. This unbroken record adds an extra layer of anticipation to the series as both sides aim to build momentum in the build-up to future global tournaments.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, July 20

1st T20I - Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 8:30pm IST (4pm local)

Tuesday, July 22

2nd T20I - Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 8:30pm IST (4pm local)

Ad

Wednesday, July 23

3rd T20I - Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 8:30pm IST (4pm local)

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Ad

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk), Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha.

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Lara McBride, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter (wk), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️