Zubayr Hamza handed nine-month ban for doping violation

South African batter Zubayr Hamza has been suspended for nine months from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for using a banned substance.

The 26-year-old cricketer admitted his offence to an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

He provided an out-of-competition test earlier in January 2022 in Paarl, which contained Furosemide, a substance specified in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.

The global body found no negligence on Zubayr Hamza's part and handed him a nine-month suspension, dating back to March 22, 2022, when the Protean accepted a provisional suspension.

His individual performances between January 17 and March 22 have been disqualified.

The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy on doping and Alex Marshall, ICC's Integrity Manager, stated that it is a reminder to all the players to be responsible for what they are putting into their bodies.

In a statement released by the apex organization, Marshal said:

"The ICC is committed to keeping cricket clean and has a zero-tolerance approach to doping. It is also a timely reminder to all international cricketers that they remain responsible for anything they put into their bodies, to know exactly what medication they are taking so as to ensure it does not contain a prohibited substance and does not result in an anti-doping rule violation."

Zubayr Hamza will be available for selection once again from December 22 this year.

Zubayr Hamza's record in international cricket

The middle-order batter has represented South Africa in six Tests since his debut against Pakistan in 2019. He became the 100th cricketer to play for the nation since their readmission.

So far, Hamza has accumulated 212 runs at an average of 17.66, including one half-century. His only ODI game was against the Netherlands last year in Centurion, where he scored a fine fifty.

Hamza's last competitive game was for the Western Province against the Lions in March.

