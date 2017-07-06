Pankaj Advani takes dig at Indian cricketers after defeating Pakistan to win Asian Snooker Championship

Advani continues to bring in laurels for India.

06 Jul 2017

Advani is the most decorated Indian snooker player

What’s the story?

Indian pride against Pakistan was restored after the Pankaj Advani-led outfit overcame arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asian Snooker Championships on Wednesday. Advani was quick to relate the final to the recently concluded Champions Trophy cricket final between the two nations.

Advani then went on Twitter to casually take a dig at his cricketing comrades as he lifted the coveted trophy for India.

We r not demigods, we r not cricketers.. We r the Asian Team Snooker Champions 2017 What a feeling! pic.twitter.com/ogd1WfNgzG — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) July 5, 2017

He later tweeted:

Not at all. Love n respect to all sports and sportspersons.. We have our own place too and are proud of the sport we represent India in. https://t.co/hmw8uU81Ko — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) July 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Pankaj Advani is the number one ranked snooker player in India and has led the country to numerous championship victories in the past. A 16-time world champion, Advani has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards for his stellar contributions in the field of billiards and snooker.

And now Asian Snooker Championship win adds another feather to the clustered Advani cap which keeps getting better.

The heart of the matter

Advani took on Mohammad Bilal in the first round and the Indian ace was quick to take advantage of any slip-ups from his Pakistani counterpart. India thus took the lead in the best of five tie through Advani.

Laxman Rawat was next to the table, taking on Babar Masih and he made it 2-0 after capitalising on a good break to put India in the driver’s seat. In the third round, a doubles bout allowed India to complete a whitewash as the combined efforts of Advani and Rawat took India to a sensational 3-0 unassailable lead and with it, the Asian Snooker Championship crown.

What’s next?

Following the victory, Advani tweeted to express his joy and elation that comes with a win over Pakistan and his harmless poke of fun at the Indian cricket team highlights just what a big win it is over Pakistan whenever the two nations meet, whatever the sport may be. Laxman Rawat did his job too, making a big splash on the International scene and he, hopefully, will be bringing home many more trophies in the years to come.

Author’s take

Indian sports continues to take centre stage as our athletes make big strides in varied sports, showing just how accomplished the next generation of superstars really is. Advani and Rawat have brought India major sporting accolades and their performances are certainly one to take inspiration from. The future sure looks bright for cue sports.

