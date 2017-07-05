India holds the key to having cricket at the 2024 Olympics

The inclusion of T20 cricket will be massive.

by Sarthak Sharma News 05 Jul 2017, 14:03 IST

Will we see cricket at the 2024 Olympics?

What’s the story?

India are all set to be in the cricketing limelight again this week, with their status in question regarding cricket’s bid to be a part of the 2024 Olympics to take place in either Los Angeles or Paris, according to Standard Sport.

Sourav Ganguly and company will be a part of the panel deciding India’s stance on bringing cricket and T20 cricket in particular, to be a part of the greatest sporting extravaganza. The board however, is still having some reservations about the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics.

Also read: India wants to host 2032 Olympics, 2030 Asian Games: IOA chief

In case you didn’t know…

The deadline for applying to the IOC for the inclusion of “new sports” at the Olympics has passed but cricket can still make it if the bid is accepted by the host city, that will be either Paris or Los Angeles. Cricket has only been a part of the Olympics once, in 1900, and 2024 poses a reasonably good opportunity for the sport to take center stage.

IPL and T20 cricket, in general, have been on the rise worldwide, raking up massive numbers and bringing in thousands to stadiums across the world.

The heart of the matter

A meeting at Lord’s later this week of the MCC’s World Cricket Committee will discuss T20 cricket’s fate at the Olympics for a more definitive result. India is a major stronghold in the cricketing world and the BCCI, led by Sourav Ganguly, is yet to give their formal backing.

As things stand, India has its reservations, as will be intimated by the Board during the committee meeting and with time running out, a decision has to be taken quickly. Apart from Olympic status, the status of test cricket, in general, will also be discussed at this vital meeting.

What’s next?

If cricket does join the Olympics, it will be a major boost to the sport financially as a whole new audience will be available for the sport to tap into. Further, world recognition will be essential for cricket to cross borders and head into cash-rich areas such as the USA and the Middle East. It will present an incredible opportunity to the players as well who will have a chance to compete for medals at the grandest stage of world sport, a chance which has never been realised ever before.

Author’s take

Without knowing too much of the logistics, it is hard to come to a solid conclusion but from a fan perspective, Olympics will become a regular staple in Indian homes if T20 cricket joins the fray, making it a lucrative option and an alternative to the World Cup. It will also become a legitimate chance for India to win gold medals, which is currently an area we wish to improve on.

Also read: Paris and Los Angeles set to host the Summer Olympics in 2024 and 2028