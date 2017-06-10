Paris and Los Angeles set to host the Summer Olympics in 2024 and 2028

The presumption is that one Olympics will go to Paris and the other to Los Angeles.

by Tushar Varma News 10 Jun 2017, 19:33 IST

International Olympic Committee (IOC) under President Thomas Bach have taken a historic step

What’s the story?

The IOC has unanimously approved a recommendation to award the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games at the same time. Paris is favourite for the 2024 Games ahead of Los Angeles, but the one of the either will get to host the 2028 Olympics. The two cities are the only ones left in the race for 2024 after Budapest, Hamburg and Rome withdrew.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the governing body's board had "unanimously approved" the decision.

Following the decision, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement, "We welcome the IOC Executive Board's decision to recognise two excellent bids from two of the world's greatest cities.

"With no new permanent venues to build and unwavering public support, Los Angeles is an eternal Olympic city and an ideal partner for the IOC. "We look forward to sharing our unique story with the IOC membership in July and working together to offer the best path forward for our city and the Olympic Movement's future."

The team behind Paris 2024 also released a statement which read: "Paris 2024 welcomes today's decision by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee to review bidding processes and also organise an Extraordinary Session of the IOC in Lausanne in July. We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps."

In case you didn’t know...

Paris has missed out on the Olympics several times, most recently to London for 2012. But confidence is high this time around. If it the bid finally goes through, Roland Garros would stage tennis and boxing, and there would be beach volleyball on the Champ-de-Mars by the Eiffel Tower whilst the equestrian events will be held at Versailles.

Los Angeles, which staged a highly successful Games in 1984, has embraced its bid and can offer a nearly complete set of stadiums already in place. The Coliseum (built for the 1932 Los Angeles Games), Dodger Stadium, the Staples Center, the Rose Bowl and other well-known venues could be involved.

The heart of the matter

Paris could host the Olympic for the third time in history in 2024

The International Olympic Committee board is meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, where it is expected to announce that it will simultaneously award both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games, rather than only the first one. The presumption is that one Olympics will go to Paris and the other to Los Angeles.

The cycle of the awarding each Games is well established, with one winner at the end. There have been close losers with good credentials before, like Madrid for 2016, Paris for 2012 and Rome for 2004, but they were not awarded subsequent Games as a consolation prize.

A recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Paris Games, its near misses in the recent past, sympathy because of the recent terrorist attacks, and the international unpopularity of President Trump may tilt the scale in favour of Paris.

What’s next?

If Paris is selected as the host of Summer Olympic 2024, it would tie London as the city to have hosted Summer Olympics the highest number of times at three, having previously hosted the Games in 1900 and 1924. Los Angeles will achieve the same feat of hosting the Olympics thrice if it gets to host in 2028, having previously hosted in 1932 and 1984.

Author’s take

With the reusability of Olympic venues becoming a big headache, the hosting of the Games in cities which already has the infrastructure and needs minimal addition is surely understandable. Both Paris and Los Angeles are both great cities that can make future Olympic Games more appealing.