2021 Tour de France: Key battles and contenders

With only a few days left for the Grand Départ of the 2021 Tour de France, the excitement among fans is palpable. The battle for the yellow jersey has already captured the public imagination as well.

Mark Cavendish of Great Britain, who last participated in 2018, makes a comeback with Deceuninck-QuickStep in this year's event. Meanwhile, Team Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič will be locked in a fierce battle with fellow countryman, Tadej Pogačar for the yellow jersey, while Team INEOS and Geraint Thomas will be looking to surprise everyone in his bid for the top prize.

2021 Tour de France: Team INEOS GRENADIERS full squad, top riders, predictions

The 108th edition of the Tour de France’s Grand Départ will be held on 26 June from Brest, Brittany and will see riders kick off on a hill stage. They will climb the double ascent of Mont Ventoux, going on to compete in 21 stages before finishing off in Paris’ Champs-Élysées on 18 July.

💛 Ready to re-discover the Tour de France?



🤩 Join the Tour de France Club free!



📻 Listen to Radio Tour

💪 Vote for the @PrixAntargaz everyday

⏩ Watch exclusive videos

And more...



📲 https://t.co/AqDOcH66Xg pic.twitter.com/x3U9QyywlF — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 21, 2021

Which of the top five riders will battle it out at the 2021 Tour de France and take away the Maillot Jaune on 18 July?

2021 Tour de France: What is a yellow jersey and why is it important?

2021 TOUR DE FRANCE: KEY BATTLES AND TOP FIVE CONTENDERS

#5 Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates’ leader, Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia, won the 2020 Tour de France in fashion. The 22-year-old is already a favorite for the race, having won his home race, Tour de Slovenia, recently.

However, he didn’t participate in too many races post that win to keep himself fresh and ready for the 2021 Tour de France.

2021 Tour de France: Team Jumbo-Visma full squad, top riders, predictions

#4 Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo-Visma

Primož Roglič of Slovenia must still be feeling the pain of ending up as runner-up in the 2020 Tour de France. Although, he is still a favorite in 2021 Tour de France, his absence from major tournaments like his countryman, Pogačar, means one cannot be sure of his form going into the big race.

Nevertheless, Roglič has been busy training in altitude at Sierra Nevada in Spain and Tiegnes in France.

Gearing up for a big race or need some extra motivation for training? Listen to the favourite songs of our riders 🎧🚴



Check the playlist ⬇️ #WorldMusicDay — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 21, 2021

#3 Geraint Thomas of Team INEOS Grenadiers

Veteran Geraint Thomas may be 35, but his experience may come in handy, especially in a brutal and tough race like the 2021 Tour de France. Thomas, who has participated in the Tour de France nine times and won the 2018 edition and come runners-up in 2019, will be returning to the Grand Tour after not competing in 2020.

Thomas has already expressed hope that the individual time trials will give him an early advantage and will be wanting to clinch the yellow jersey for the second time in his 10th appearance.

#2 Richard Carapaz of Team Ineos Grenadiers

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador is another rider that the Team Ineos is banking on. Recently, he won the Tour de Suisse and is one of the three leaders of Team Ineos. Although his victory build-up in Tour de Suisse came through his attack on Stage 4, his form was indicative of the training he has put in for the upcoming 2021 Tour de France.

#1 Tao Geoghegan Hart of Team Ineos Grenadiers

It seems like Team Ineos Grenadiers have decided to put in all of its best riders for the 2021 Tour de France. As such, it was impossible for them to ignore a young rider of great promise like Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The winner of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is more than capable of springing a major surprise, leaving his senior teammates behind to grab the headlines, despite having suffered some major injuries in recent years.

Edited by S Chowdhury