2021 Tour de France: More crashes blemish the race as Tim Merlier wins Stage 3

Tim Merlier of the Alpecin-Fenix team won Stage Three of the 2021 Tour de France on a day that witnessed another crash in which Tadej Pogacar, Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Jack Haig, Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan were all part of the casualties. Sagan and Ewan collided near the finish. Ewan lay on the ground as riders rode over him, leaving the Australian in extreme pain.

Roglic crashed 10 kilometers from the finish, while INEOS's Thomas crashed heavily within the first 40 kilometers of Stage Three of the 2021 Tour de France.

Oh no, Caleb Ewan took out Peter Sagan near the finish line #TourDeFrance 2021 pic.twitter.com/oyIRI2C14T — Norm Tweeter (@TweeterNorm) June 28, 2021

Thomas was reported to have a dislocated shoulder while Team Jumbo-Visma's Robert Gesink was forced to withdraw due to his injuries. Another crash saw Frenchman Arnaud Démare battered and bloodied on the side of the road.

Meanwhile, the fan who caused the first crash of the 2021 Tour de France during Stage 1 of the cycling event is now wanted by French authorities for fleeing the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred with 45 kilometers left of Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France. A massive placard reading "Allez Opi-Omi" held by the woman hit Team Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin who went down and the peloton came crashing behind him.

Tour de France race deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP:

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin said in a team press release:

“We had everything under control until the crash. I brought the guys to the front via the right side of the road, but crashed into the sign of the spectator. It all happened very quickly; suddenly almost the entire team was on the ground. Many spectators behave respectfully. Unfortunately, not this one. Fortunately, Primoz came through it well. I hope the physical damage to myself and the other guys is manageable.”

Edited by Diptanil Roy