2021 Tour de France: Team Jumbo-Visma full squad, top riders, predictions

Despite having Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert in their eight-rider line-up for the 2021 Tour de France, the excitement around Team Jumbo-Visma has been lesser than last year.

Both Roglič and van Aert have not participated in any race since April. Team Director, Merijn Zeeman, believes that the 2021 Tour de France will be more challenging than the previous year.

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard replaces Dutchman Tom Dumoulin in the squad and will make his Tour de France debut on 26th June. He will ride alongside team leader Roglič, who came second in the 2020 Tour de France, and Steven Kruijswick, 2019’s third-place rider. Vingegaard came second in the Tour of the Basque Country behind Roglič.

Eyes will be on Roglič, who will be participating in his fourth Tour de France. He will be the team leader for the third time and will be itching to grab the yellow jersey on 18 July which his fellow countryman, Tadej Pogačar, won last year.

Like the Slovenian, Van Aert has also not participated in any race since winning the Amstel Gold Race in mid-April. The Dutchman had appendectomy surgery in late May which saw his training time curtailed.

Full squad: Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk, Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, Robert Gesink, Tony Martin, Mike Teunissen.

Top Riders: Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk.

Predictions: Primož Roglič didn’t participate in Dauphiné or Tour de Suisse to stay fit and prepare for the 2021 Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. This will surely keep him fresh and ready for the major cycling event. He is the favorite to win the race but will face a tough challenge from Team INEOS’s Geraint Thomas and 2020 Tour de France winner, UAE Team Emirates rider, Tadej Pogčar.

About Team JUMBO-VISMA

Team Jumbo-Visma is a Dutch professional cycling team. The team was founded in 1984 by Jan Raas as Kwantum-Decosol. Richard Plugge is the current General Manager of Team Jumbo-Visma. Cervélo is the team’s new bicycle sponsor for the 2021 season. For the 2021 Tour de France, Team Jumbo-Visma won’t be wearing their traditional jersey but a specially designed one, voted by the fans.

